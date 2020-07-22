Sooners  Target Amarius Mims is SIAA's No. 3 OT Prospect in 2021 Class

Oklahoma offensive line prospect Amarius Mims is ranked as the No. 3 high school offensive tackle in the National according to Sports Illustrated All-American’s latest rankings.

The 6-foot-7, 295-pound Mims is considering Oklahoma along with Alabama, Florida State, Tennessee, Auburn and Georgia.

Mims recently declared Oklahoma in his final six schools.

Here is SI All-American’s evaluation of Mims:

“Mims is another prospect with high-end left tackle traits. He carries his weight with ease and still has room to add even more mass. He’s a natural knee-bender with excellent athleticism and length. The Georgia native uses both a 45-degree set and mixes in a short-set in pass-protection to dance versus pass-rushers, and recovers well to combat inside moves. He uses his big hands to stymie, trap and bury, after playing to his size at the point. With his imposing frame and mass, Mims is effective as a base-blocker in the run game, and also takes solid angles when working up to cut off linebackers. As he continues refining his punch accuracy and progressing at blending his athleticism with technique, Mims should blossom.”

SI All-American has compiled the SIAA 1,000, a list of more than 1,000 high school prospects who seem headed for a college football career.

SIAA has revealed position rankings at quarterback, interior offensive line and offensive tackle, with more lists in the coming days. It’s all part of Sports Illustrated’s unprecedented recruiting coverage that will ultimately identify the prestigious SI99 before season’s end.

Here are SI All-American’s Top 10 offensive tackle prospects in the 2021 class (with links to their SI All-American bio page):

1. Tommy Brockermeyer, Fort Worth (Texas) All Saints Episcopal

6-foot-6, 280 pounds

Committed to Alabama

2. JC Latham, Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy

6-foot-6, 305 pounds

Committed to Alabama

3. Amarius Mims, Cochran (Ga.) Bleckley County

6-foot-7, 295 pounds

Schools of Interest: Oklahoma, Alabama, Florida State, Tennessee, Auburn and Georgia

4. Kingsley Suamataia, Orem (Utah) High

6-foot-4, 278 pounds

Schools of Interest: Oregon, BYU and Georgia, among others

5. Tristan Leigh, Fairfax (Va.) Robinson Secondary

6-foot-5, 280 pounds

Schools of Interest: Penn State, Virginia Tech, Ohio State, LSU and Clemson, among others.

6. Blake Fisher, Avon (Ind.) High

6-foot-6, 335 pounds

Committed to Notre Dame

7. Garrett Dellinger, Clarkston (Mich.) High

6-foot-6, 280 pounds

Committed to LSU

8. Wyatt Milum, Ceredo (WV) Spring Valley

6-foot-6, 285 pounds

Committed to West Virginia

9. Reuben Fatheree II, Richmond (Texas) Height

6-foot-8, 305 pounds

Committed to Texas A & M

10. Michael McLaughlin, Parkland (Fla.) Marjory Stoneman Douglas

6-foot-7, 260 pounds

Committed to Miami

READ SIAA's FULL OT RUNDOWN

To get the latest OU posts as they happen, join the SI Sooners Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow SI Sooners on Twitter @All_Sooners.