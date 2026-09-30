When and Why Oklahoma Has Historically Made a Change at Quarterback

Oklahoma isn’t used to this — the sense that nothing is working and nothing will. Unfortunately for Brent Venables, this infrequent feeling of doom among the Sooner fanbase has begun to become a pattern.

That’s why calls for a quarterback change have grown louder with each passing day since Georgia demolished OU. John Mateer’s three consecutive turnovers led to 14 quick Bulldog points, including a fumble near the goal line that Georgia returned 85 yards for a touchdown.

Venables and offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle said they discussed benching Mateer at halftime. They stuck with him, but his status as OU’s starting quarterback remains unclear as the Sooners head into a bye.

Venables has switched quarterbacks before; he may very well be forced to again. Again, OU isn't used to doing this, but they've not been immune to volatile quarterback play resulting in a change.

2024

After Jackson Arnold’s fumbles and interception marred a brutal first half against Tennessee in Oklahoma’s SEC opener, Venables and then-offensive coordinator Seth Littrell benched the five-star first-year starter in favor of backup Michael Hawkins Jr.

Hawkins performed admirably in a bad spot. He led two touchdown drives in the fourth quarter in a 25-15 loss.

His performance won him the starting job over the next four weeks. Hawkins became the first true freshman in conference history to go on the road and win his first start of his career when OU found some Sooner Magic against Auburn.

That was the end for Hawkins' high-side during his freshman campaign. After a destructive loss to Texas in the Cotton Bowl, Hawkins' first nine plays against South Carolina resulted in two interceptions (one returned for a touchdown) and a fumble that was also returned for a score.

South Carolina Gamecocks edge Dylan Stewart (6) hits Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr. (9) and causes an interception during the first half at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Arnold was reinserted at quarterback against South Carolina. He held the position for Oklahoma's final five games, going 2-3, including an upset victory over Alabama in Norman.

Hawkins returned to starting quarterback for OU's bowl loss to Navy after Arnold shared his intentions to enter the transfer portal.

2021

The Caleb Williams game against Texas will always be etched in Sooner lore despite his eventual transfer.

Spencer Rattler led two three-and-out drives, threw an interception and fumbled another possession away before Lincoln Riley pulled the plug. Williams came in for a QB dive on fourth-and-1 before hand with OU down 28-7 — Williams scored on a 65-yard run.

Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Caleb Williams (13) runs with the ball against the Texas Longhorns during the second quarter at the Cotton Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

With the score at 35-17, Williams took the helm for the final possession of the first half and led a field goal drive.

From there, Williams led a comeback for the ages and played out the year for the Sooners — save for an abysmal performance in Waco against the eventual Big 12 champion Baylor Bears. Riley played musical chairs with Williams and Rattler before going back to Williams for the rest of his OU career.

2020

The same game with two very different results for Oklahoma's quarterback.

Against Texas in 2020, Rattler started off hot, going 5-for-8 for a touchdown. From there, Rattler fumbled and threw an interception. In a rare display of quality leadership, Riley sensed his quarterback needed a reset and benched Rattler for Tanner Mordecai for the remainder of the half.

Oklahoma players including Spencer Rattler (7), Tre Norwood (13) pose for a photo after the Red River Showdown college football game between the Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Texas Longhorns (UT) at Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. Oklahoma won 53-45 in four overtimes. | USA TODAY Sports

The Sooners were able to navigate the quarterback switch, tied at 17 at the break. Rattler came out in the second half and led two touchdown drives to increase the lead to 31-17. Defensive breakdowns and a suddenly stalled offense in the fourth quarter led to OU having to win after four overtimes.

Rattler remained Oklahoma's quarterback the rest of the COVID-influenced season. He helped OU win the Cotton Bowl against the Florida Gators.

2014

The year that got Josh Heupel fired as offensive coordinator saw a quarterback change in-season due to injury. Due to 2014's overall offensive ineptitude, its placement on this list seems appropriate.

As the Sooners were getting blown out by Baylor in Norman, Trevor Knight was being carted off the field after taking a vicious hit. Cody Thomas came in and started the rest of Oklahoma's season, going 2-1 — his only loss coming during the "re-kick" Bedlam loss to Oklahoma State.

Oklahoma Sooners tight end Connor Knight (89) gives a thumbs up to the Baylor bench after his brother quarterback Trevor Knight (9) lays injured during the game at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Baylor won 48-14. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Knight returned to start in OU's bowl loss to Clemson — Venables' third season as the Tigers' defensive coordinator.

2013

2013 had a much different ending than 2014, but quarterback play was a roller coaster in losses as well as victories. It was also another example of injuries influencing quarterback change, but every passer who stepped up to play for Oklahoma that year struggled.

Knight won the starting spot over Blake Bell entering the year. He injured his ankle in Oklahoma's second game — a 16-7 win over West Virginia — allowing Bell to step in as the starter. Bell won games at Notre Dame and against Tulsa and TCU to lead an undefeated Sooner team into Dallas.

Bell and Oklahoma were awful in the Cotton Bowl, losing 36-20 to an average Texas sqaud. He bounced back with victories over Kansas and then-undefeated Texas Tech before losing to Baylor and getting injured against Iowa State.

Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Blake Bell (10) throws a pass against the TCU Horned Frogs in the second quarter at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Knight stepped in and led a 48-10 over the Cyclones and a 41-31 victory at Kansas State.

Against Oklahoma State, Knight started and quickly got injured. Bell, who had been the backup and starter during the year, was passed over by Kendal Thompson. Thompson started the second half and only managed one scoring drive — a fake field goal for a touchdown — in his five opportunities.

Bell stepped in in the fourth quarter and led a come-from-behind victory drive for the Sooners — launching them into the Sugar Bowl against Alabama, where Knight would become an OU folk hero.

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