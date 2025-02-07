2025 Position Preview: Ole Miss Football Wide Receivers
The Ole Miss Rebels have always been known for producing high-level talent at wideout, and the 2024 team was full of pieces that will play on Sundays. Jordan Watkins, Tre Harris, and Juice Wells are off to the NFL, and the Rebels now have to find new playmakers to fill those spots.
The Rebels went to the high school ranks and the portal to try and find impact guys to fill those premium positions, so let's take a look at some of the new players in a revamped wide receiver room.
Cayden Lee is back for another year in Oxford and was one of quarterback Jaxson Dart's most consistent weapons throughout 2024. Lee doesn't drop the football and is known for always finding soft zones within the defense. He is a headache for man-to-man coverage because of his speed and in the zone because of his football savvy and ability to get open.
Lee will be an obvious key to the 2025 season as he and Austin Simmons already have a strong connection and have some shared big-time moments in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, namely a key fourth down conversion early in the game against Georgia.
Stribling was WR1 on a struggling Oklahoma State team last year where he had to deal with a revolving door at quarterback in Stillwater. Can Stribling bring that same production to Oxford and the SEC? Time will tell, but he has some speed on the outside, something that wasn't Tre Harris' top strength.
He might have a different skill set but is dangerous with the ball in his hands like Harris was in his two seasons in Oxford.
Ray is another productive Power Four target out of West Virginia, part of a common portal trend for the Rebels in this room. He is another explosive playmaker as you can get him the ball a number of ways, and he can break one to the house. Look for Ray to be a sneaky weapon who flies under the radar throughout spring and fall camp.
Noticing a trend? Wallace is another highly-productive pass catcher out of the Big Ten from an offense at Penn State that struggled in the playoff to get the ball to its outside playmakers. Wallace is a very physical player and a willing blocker on the outside, something the Rebels need, especially if they are going to be able to run the ball more consistently in 2025.
Odom was someone the Rebels wanted badly coming out of high school, but he was swept away by the Alabama Crimson Tide close to signing day, so landing him out of the portal was a big get. He is a big, physical wideout who is tough in one-on-one coverage because of his size advantage. Odom saw little action at Alabama but is a very talented player who could make an impact early in Oxford.
Alexander is another experienced P4 receiver from Wake Forest who was mainly used out of the slot for the Demon Deacons. Alexander also was used out of the backfield for Wake at times, so we will see what kind of role he plays once spring practice and fall camp roll around.
The No. 1 player in the state of Mississippi will have tons of eyes on him as soon as he steps on campus. It's been hard for young receivers to get on the field at Ole Miss under Lane Kiffin, but it was clear the Rebels wanted him badly, pulling out all the stops to flip him from Alabama.
Ole Miss has a history of in-state wide receivers going on to do special things in Oxford (see DK Metcalf and AJ Brown), so Cunningham has a prestigious pedigree to live up to.
Watkins is another freshman who could be a slot guy in the future. It should be fun to watch his development as be can learn from Cayden Lee, someone who knows the system well and got on the field fairly early as a freshman.
Alfred is another slot prospect who the Rebels were very high on in the 2025 class. He has tons of upside and should be a fun project for the Rebels staff at a position group that has a lot of newfound depth.
Reed is a bigger-bodied freshman out of the Sunshine State who has flown under the radar with guys like Cunningham and Watkins in this class. Reed is another project for the staff but could be a very productive pass catcher for the Rebels as he grows into the college game.