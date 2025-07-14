Cincinnati Reds Draft Slugger Mason Neville: MLB Draft Steal?
The Cincinnati Reds drafted Oregon Ducks center fielder Mason Neville in the fourth round with the No. 114 overall pick of the MLB draft. Neville was a first round MLB draft projection. Did the Reds just get a steal of a prospect?
After a stellar season where he was among the best college hitters in the country, Neville entered the draft as one of the best power hitters in the draft. The 21-year-old Neville intrigues scouts and draws comparisons to a young Cody Bellinger.
Oregon coach Mark Wasikowski revealed why Neville is such an elite talent in an exclusive interview with Oregon Ducks on SI reporter Bri Amaranthus.
“Really quick twitch athlete. I say this to Mason all the time - ‘Hey man, you can do whatever you choose to do on the field.’ He is that kind of a talent," Wasikowski told Amaranthus. "He's gotten to a point now where he's super strong. When we first got him, he wasn't very strong, but he's super strong. He's a confident, young guy. He's leading the country in home runs with 26."
The Oregon Ducks are expected to hear a few of their player's names called in the upcoming 2025 MLB Draft. The first current Duck drafted, Neville is the highest selected Oregon player since Sabin Ceballos went No. 94 overall in 2023.
Neville shined as a Duck during the 2025 baseball season, he totaled .290/.429/.724, all career highs. Arguably the most impressive feat of the season for Neville was hitting 26 home runs, the most in the country. The third unanimous All-America selection in Oregon history, Neville was a lefty leadoff batter for the Ducks.
The 6-foot-3 Neville set single-season program records in home runs and walks. He also had a program record .724 slugging percentage and tied for the school record with 67 runs scored. After finishing the regular season with a 41-13 overall record and 22-8 record in conference play, Oregon was named co-Big Ten Conference champions along with the UCLA Bruins.
"I think he's got a lot more in the tank, but he's just a super skilled athlete," continued Wasikowski. "He's been around this game for a long time. He understands it a lot. And so he was just sitting on my couch just yesterday for a half hour, stopping by just saying, ‘Hey, break (the regional) down for me. What do we got?’ He just uses every piece of information. Really smart kid when it comes to baseball. I think that's why the Pro Scouts like him so much.”
MORE: Oregon Ducks Predicted to Land Four-Star Recruit Over Ohio State Buckeyes
MORE: Denver Broncos' Bo Nix Most 'Underrated' Quarterback In NFL?
MORE: Ole Miss Legacy Recruit Deuce Geralds Makes Commitment Announcement
Ironcially, Neville was selected by the Cincinnati Reds in the 18th round of the MLB Draft in 2022 out of high school in Henderson, Nevada. He didn't sign with the Reds and committed to the Arkansas Razorbacks instead. He then transferred to Oregon after the 2023 season.
The MLB Draft continues through July 15 as prospects all over the country have their dreams come true.