Three Massive Recruits Interested In Oregon Ducks Basketball Among SEC Powerhouses

Four-star shooting guard Jasiah Jervis, four-star wing Abdou Toure, and four-star center Ethan Taylor in the 2026 recruiting class have all named the Oregon Ducks as one of their preferred destinations. Coach Dana Altman currently only has one commit from multi-sport athlete Kendre Harrison, who plans on playing tight end for coach Dan Lanning.

Arden Cravalho

Jasiah Jervis of Stepinac shoots against Nazareth during a CHSAA Class AA basketball game at Archbishop Stepinac High School Feb. 2, 2025. Stepinac defeated Nazareth 68-55.
Jasiah Jervis of Stepinac shoots against Nazareth during a CHSAA Class AA basketball game at Archbishop Stepinac High School Feb. 2, 2025. Stepinac defeated Nazareth 68-55. / Seth Harrison/The Journal News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Three of the best recruits in the 2026 class have listed Oregon basketball coach Dana Altman and the Oregon Ducks as their potential next home.

Four-star shooting guard Jasiah Jervis, four-star wing Abdou Toure, and four-star center Ethan Taylor will all be looking to make the trip to Eugene to check out Matthew Knight Arena and see the other basketball facilities in the fall. A common theme is the Ducks are among the top schools as well as a few SEC powerhouses.

Stepinac's Jasiah Jervis (25) drives to the paint during the William F. Plunkett Jr. Christmas Classic against Scarsdale
Stepinac's Jasiah Jervis (25) drives to the paint during the William F. Plunkett Jr. Christmas Classic against Scarsdale at Westchester County Center in White Plains on Saturday, December 21, 2024. / John Meore/The Journal News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Four-star shooting guard recruit Jasiah Jervis

Hailing from Archbishop Stepinac in White Plains, New York, Jervis is ranked as the No. 23 player in his class (per Rivals). He's considering these schools along with the Ducks:

NC State Wolfpack (Aug. 28)

Michigan State Spartans (Sept. 5)

Pittsburgh Panthers (Sept. 12)

Texas Longhorns (Sept. 19)

Illinois Fighting Illini (Sept. 26)

Florida Gators (Oct. 17)

Tennessee Volunteers (Oct. 24)

Jervis spoke with Rivals' Jaime Shaw about his thoughts on Oregon before he officially visits from Oct. 10.

I’m always in contact with them. A lot of people like their colors, and they’re Nike U. I’ve had some great talks with Coach Yasir (Rosemond). And I’ve connected with Coach (Dana) Altman. He always tells me how he loves my game and is ready for me to get over there for a visit.”

Jasiah Jervis on the Ducks via Rivals
Indiana assistant coaches Yasir Rosemond, left, and Brian Walsh, right, during the second half
Indiana assistant coaches Yasir Rosemond, left, and Brian Walsh, right, during the second half of the Indiana versus Marian men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. / Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK

Newly-appointed assistant coach Yasir Rosemond is an Oregon alum from 1997-1999 and previously spent the last four seasons on the Indiana Hoosiers' coaching staff, including three seasons as the associate head coach.

Four-star wing recruit Abdou Toure

As for the No. 35-ranked overall player from Notre Dame in West Haven, Connecticut, Toure will be deciding between six other programs outside of Oregon and is working toward setting dates for his official visits with each:

Maryland Terrapins

Providence Friars

UConn Huskies

Louisville Cardinals

Arkansas Razorbacks

Florida State Seminoles

Toure has a 6-8 wingspan to go along with his overall burst and physicality when making his way to the hoop. 247 Sports' Adam Finkelstein believes that once he adds a three-ball and can show a real impact on the defensive end of the floor, he can become the complete package as a prospect.

Oregon Ducks center Nate Bittle (32) attempts a 3-point shot against Arizona Wildcats forward Henri Veesaar (13)
Mar 23, 2025; Seattle, WA, USA; Oregon Ducks center Nate Bittle (32) attempts a 3-point shot against Arizona Wildcats forward Henri Veesaar (13) in the first half at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Four-star center recruit Ethan Taylor

The 2025-26 season will be Oregon senior center Nate Bittle's last season under Altman, who needs large bodies on the low block for future years to come. Out of Branson, Missouri, Link Academy's Taylor is one of the top big men in the country and (along with the Ducks) will be choosing from the likes of:

Indiana Hoosiers (Sept. 20)

Kansas Jayhawks (Sept. 27)

Oklahoma Sooners (Sept. 30)

Michigan State Spartans (Oct. 4)

Kentucky Wildcats (Oct. 11)

The No. 19-ranked player in all of high school basketball plans on checking out the Ducks before any of the other programs on Sept. 5. At 7-1 and 230 pounds, he's already a physical finisher around the rim who takes the contact and is willing to run the floor hard. Taylor is a smart passer out of the post, which is a trait that not many young players develop at this early part of their career.

Oregon's 2026 recruiting class currently stands at No. 28 in the nation and No. 8 in the Big Ten Conference behind the No. 7 Minnesota Golden Gophers, No. 6 Maryland Terrapins, No. 5 Indiana Hoosiers, No. 4 Michigan State Spartans, No. 3 Nebraska Cornhuskers, No. 2 Purdue Boilermakers, and No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes (per Rivals).

