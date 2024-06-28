Oregon Softball: Former Duck Joins Coaching Staff
Former Oregon Outfielder and defensive powerhouse Ariel Carlson will return to Oregon’s softball program next season. However, instead of lacing up her spikes and stepping up to the plate, she will coach her former teammates as the team's director of player development and analytics.
The Eugene native finished her colligate career in the fall of 2024 after spending five seasons with the Ducks. In her fifth and final season, Carlson started all 51 games and led the team in doubles (15), RBI (55), total bases, extra-base hits (31), slugging percentage (.766), and home runs (16). She ended her final season on a career-best 10-game winning streak.
Carlson ranks fourth in Oregon softball history with 44 career home runs and is sixth in RBI with 159.
"I'm extremely proud. I think of the young girl who was in the stands at Howe Field, and now it's The Jane. I'm just so blessed to play here. It's always been a dream of mine to play here," Carlson said. "I grew up as a Duck, I was raised in Oregon, my parents' house is ten minutes away from here so there's so many things that kept me at Oregon but like I said it's surreal."
Carlson was part of Coach Melyssa Lombardi's first recruiting class at Oregon. Over her five years playing at Oregon, Carlson and Lombardi have cultivated a strong relationship. Now, instead of playing under Lombardi, Carlson will coach alongside her, relaying some of the lessons Lombardi taught her to younger student-athletes.
"She has just been an amazing mentor," Carlson said about Lombardi. "She's obviously an amazing coach, I've learned so much when it comes to softball, softball IQ, mechanics, everything that comes with that. But I think more than anything, she just has been an amazing mentor for me. I feel like a large part of my maturity has come from her, so I have a lot to thank when it comes to Coach Lombardi."
Carlson is not the only recent addition to Oregon softball's coaching staff. Iowa State alumni Karlie Charles will join the Ducks for the upcoming season as their new graduate manager.
Charles was a three-time academic All-Big 12 pitcher for the Cyclones. At Iowa State, she had a 3.39 career earned run average and struck out 277 while walking just 84 in 439.2 innings.
"We are looking forward to welcoming Karlie to the staff as well as having Ariel take on a new role for us," Lombardi said. "We couldn't be more happy for Mariah and Terra who are both joining the coaching ranks, but we are just as excited to add Karlie and Ariel with the experience that they are going to bring to the program."
Stay up to date on all things Oregon Ducks by visiting Oregon Ducks on SI daily and following Oregon Ducks on SI on Facebook and X.