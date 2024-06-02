Oregon Football a Finalist for 4-Star Linebacker Gavin Nix
The University of Oregon Ducks football program aims to build a strong recruiting class for 2025. Coach Dan Lanning and his staff are targeting one of the nation's top prospects, linebacker Gavin Nix.
Nix, a 4-star standout from IMG Academy in Florida, revealed his final six schools Sunday: Stanford, Miami, Florida State, Notre Dame, Ohio State, and Oregon. The Ducks will get their chance to impress Nix in person when he visits Eugene on June 14.
Nix brings a unique set of skills to the field. His ability to make impactful plays has been evident since his high school career began at Lake Highland Prep. Nix continued to showcase his talents after transferring to IMG Academy during the winter break of his freshman season.
The transfer proved to be successful. Last season at IMG, Nix recorded 42 tackles, seven tackles for loss, and a sack in just eight games. He is also ranked as the No. 88 overall player in the nation.
Nix says his relationship with the coaching staff is a top priority in his commitment process.
"The main thing is being compatible with the coach. Especially your position coach, these are the guys you're going to be around for the next three, four, or five years," Nix said. "Can I wake up early and go through this hard process with these guys? Do I trust them to develop me to get me to this next step of my life?"
Compatibility with coaches is not the only element Nix is factoring into his decision. NIL, academics, and overall opportunities the school offers also play a significant role in his decision.
"What can I get out of this institution," Nix explained. "With NIL, with what the school has to offer, the opportunities you have to bring, the connections, all those things mean a lot because ball gets my foot in the door. It's not everything. Ball will end at the end of the day, so it's about what I can get out of that institution."
Miami will be the first school to receive an official visit from Nix on June 7. He will then head to Oregon on June 14, followed by Florida State on June 21. With several top programs competing for his commitment, it will be interesting to see where Nix decides to take his talents.