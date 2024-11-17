Oregon Ducks Basketball Injury Update: Supreme Cook Making Season Debut
Oregon Ducks basketball's Supreme Cook is set to make his season debut against the Troy Trojans in Matthew Knight Arena on Sunday. Coming off an 80-70 overtime scare against the West Coast Conference's Portland Pilots, coach Dana Altman needed some sort of spark in the Oregon Ducks locker room. Cook's return from injury will allow the forward to return to speed before Big Ten Conference play.
Cook has been recovering from a knee surgery this offseason and is now ready to give it a go, according to Jon Rothstein. The 6-9, 229-pound forward didn't suit up for the first three games this season for the Ducks. Despite his absence, Oregon is still 3-0 with all home victories over the UC Riverside Highlanders, Montana Grizzlies, and Portland.
Last season with the Hoyas, Cook started all 32 games and was productive at the rim. He averaged 10.5 points per game on 57.5 field goal percentage. He added 8.0 rebounds per game which was the fourth most in the Big East Conference last season.
With the depth across the board at Altman's disposal, he will ease Cook into the rotation against Troy, who finished third in the Sun Belt Conference last season. Troy coach Scott Cross is in his sixth season under the helm and is testing his group during the non-conference. The Trojans lost to newly-appointed coach John Calipari and the Arkansas Razorbacks in Fayetteville earlier this week on Nov. 6, 65-49.
Ducks forward Dezdrick Lindsay, who transferred to Eugene from Florida Southwestern College, will still be sidelined as the junior is recovering from a shoulder injury suffered in the offseason. Lindsay averaged 16.0 points per game on 50.0 field goal percentage and 41.5 three-point percentage at the junior college level last season. He also put together 7.3 rebounds per game, 2.9 assists per game and 1.7 steals per game, earning him first-team all-conference honors.
Altman is gearing the Ducks up for the Players Era Festival in Las Vegas. The holiday tournament consists of matchups against Texas A&M (Nov. 26) and San Diego State (Nov. 27) with the championship day on Nov. 30. The Ducks will be facing the likes of either the Houston Cougars, Alabama Crimson Tide, Rutgers Scarlet Knights, or Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
MORE: Oregon Ducks, Wisconsin Badgers Officiating 'Consistently Wrong': Bad Penalty Calls
MORE: Wisconsin Badgers Coach Luke Fickell Takes Blame For Oregon Ducks Loss
MORE: Oregon Ducks Clinch Big Ten Championship Game Berth With Win Over Wisconsin
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Shares Injury Update on Jamaree Caldwell After Wisconsin Win
MORE: Oregon Ducks Five-Star Commit Trey McNutt Visiting Texas A&M Aggies: Flip Looms?
MORE: Oregon Ducks, Wisconsin Injury Report: Jordan Burch, Jordan James, Tez Johnson
MORE: Oregon Ducks Commit Dakorien Moore Recruiting Texas Longhorn Transfer Johntay Cook II
MORE: Georgia Bulldogs' Kirby Smart Jabs Pat McAfee's Man Crush on Oregon Ducks Dan Lanning
MORE: Los Angeles Chargers Quarterback Justin Herbert Earns New Nickname From Jim Harbaugh
MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes Commit Chris Henry Jr. Flip To Oregon Ducks? Recruiting Flip Push