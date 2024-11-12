Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks Basketball Schedule: Best Big Ten Conference Games

The Oregon Ducks Men's Basketball schedule is packed full of exciting Big Ten Conference games. Which are most important? Coach Dana Altman will be going up against some talented programs this season such as Illinois, Ohio State, Purdue, UCLA, Michigan, Michigan State, Rutgers, and Indiana.

Arden Cravalho

The Oregon bench cheers as the Oregon Ducks host the Montana Grizzlies at Matthew Knight Arena Friday, Nov. 8, 2024 in Eugene, Ore.
The Oregon bench cheers as the Oregon Ducks host the Montana Grizzlies at Matthew Knight Arena Friday, Nov. 8, 2024 in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Oregon Ducks men's basketball team is looking to receive a bid into the NCAA Tournament for the ninth time under Ducks coach Dana Altman. He has the talent and depth to complete this task and will have many opportunities to come away with Quad 1 wins and boost their NET ranking.

Besides the Players Era Festival which consists of matchups with Texas A&M (Nov. 26) and San Diego State (Nov. 27), Oregon's non-conference schedule doesn't consist of any other key resume boosting opportunities. The championship day of the Players Era Festival on Nov. 30 would have the Ducks playing the likes of either Houston, Alabama, Rutgers, or Notre Dame.

Oregon head coach Dana Altman talks to his team before the game as the Oregon Ducks host the Montana Grizzlies
Oregon head coach Dana Altman talks to his team before the game as the Oregon Ducks host the Montana Grizzlies at Matthew Knight Arena Friday, Nov. 8, 2024 in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Here are the most important Big Ten Conference matchups that will be vital towards Oregon's resume:

vs. UCLA - Dec. 8

vs. Illinois - Jan. 2

at Ohio State - Jan. 9

vs. Purdue - Jan. 18

at UCLA - Jan. 30

at Michigan - Feb. 5

at Michigan State - Feb. 8

vs. Rutgers - Feb. 16

vs. Indiana - March 4

That trip to the state of Michigan is probably going to be toughest stretch of road games that the Ducks will have during conference play. Michigan coach Dusty May is bringing his winning ways from Florida Atlantic to the Wolverines program inside the Crisler Center and will have help from his loaded transfer portal class consisting of Florida Atlantic's Vladislav Goldin, Ohio State's Roddy Gayle Jr., Auburn's Tre Donaldson, and Yale's Danny Wolf.

Michigan State's head coach Tom Izzo yells at a referee after a no call on Jaxon Kohler during the second half
Michigan State's head coach Tom Izzo yells at a referee after a no call on Jaxon Kohler during the second half in the game against Monmouth on Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Facing Michigan State coach Tom Izzo and his Spartans in the Breslin Center is always a tough road environment to come away with a victory. He always enforces a tenacious defense that breeds toughness in his players.

A lot of talent from opposing teams will be coming to the Matthew Knight Arena this season. UCLA coach Mick Cronin had a special transfer portal haul of Oklahoma State's Eric Dailey Jr., Louisville's Skyy Clark, UCLA's Kobe Johnson, and Loyola Marymount's Dominick Harris. From the national championship runner-up, Purdue's Fletcher Loyer and Braden Smith are returning backcourt members for coach Matt Painter.

The star freshman duo of Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey from Rutgers are both potential lottery picks in the upcoming NBA Draft. Indiana's coach Mike Woodson has brought the energy back to Bloomington since taking over and will have loads of help making a deep run with transfers like Arizona's Oumar Ballo, Washington State's Myles Rice and Stanford's Kanaan Carlyle.

Arden Cravalho
ARDEN CRAVALHO

Arden Cravalho has been covering Oregon football and basketball for Sports Illustrated's Oregon site since June 2024. Arden has been writing extensively about college athletics beginning in 2018. His other work can be seen on "The Slipper Still Fits" at SB Nation. Arden is a graduate of Gonzaga University and brings a deep understanding of college sports to his writing. Residing in San Francisco, CA, Arden continues to follow his passion for college sports with a focus on the Ducks. His experience and dedication to covering Oregon's athletic programs are evident in his insightful articles and analysis

