Oregon Ducks Basketball Transfer Portal Live Tracker 2025
Hundreds of names from across the college basketball scene were entered on the first day alone of the transfer portal being opened up. That's becoming more and more of the norm in this day of age in college athletics.
The Oregon Ducks' 2024-25 season may have just ended at the hands of former Pac-12 Conference rival Arizona Wildcats in the second round of the NCAA Tournament, but it's never too early to start preparing for the future and the competitiveness that comes with playing in the Big Ten Conference.
Oregon coach Dana Altman as well as assistant coaches Tony Stubblefield and Mike Mennenga have been around the block. The trio understands that this job is a 12-month commitment and requires the scouring of the portal for the most talented future Ducks.
The Ducks will have senior guard Jadrian Tracey returning to Eugene, but there is no word on if senior center Nate Bittle will be joining him. Both players were recently granted an extra year of eligibility by the NCAA. Bittle, alongside sophomore guard Jackson Shelstad, have reportedly signed up for spring classes, per James Crepea of The Oregonian.
Sophomore forward Kwame Evans Jr. is still up in the air on his decision to return to the Oregon program next season.
"I want our guys to be happy. I hope they can be happy at the University of Oregon. You can't be your best in any relationship unless you're happy, you know, you want to be in that relationship. I hope and pray that the guys want to stay because I, like I said, I want 'em to stay. Everybody that can come back, I want 'em to come back. But they got to be wanting."- Oregon Ducks coach Dana Altman
Altman will be losing many key seniors from this past campaign in guard TJ Bamba, guard Keeshawn Barthelemy, guard Ra'Heim Moss, forward Supreme Cook, and forward Brandon Angel. All five no longer have any college eligibility left.
Here is where Oregon's 2025-26 men's basketball roster currently officially stands (six of the 15 scholarship spots filled):
6-5 senior guard Jadrian Tracey
6-7 junior forward Oleksandr Kobzystyi
6-6 junior forward Dezdrick Lindsay
6-6 sophomore forward Mookie Cook
6-3 freshman guard Jamari Phillips
6-5 freshman guard JJ Frakes*
*JJ Frakes is the lone incoming high school recruit out of the Class of 2025 for Oregon. The 6-5 shooting guard from Michigan is a three-star recruit (per 247 Sports).
Here are the names of transfers that Oregon's coaching staff have reportedly reached out to:
North Dakota State Bison Jacari White - senior guard
Paul Mbiya is also an international recruiting target to monitor for next season's roster. The 6-10, 260-pound center previously played for the French pro team LDLC ASVEL of the EuroLeague and is originally from the Congo.
The opening window of the transfer portal began on Monday, March 24 and it will shut down on Tuesday, April 22. At this point in time, no Ducks from the 2024-25 roster have entered their name.