Oregon Ducks, Dana Altman To Land 4-Star Recruit Kohl Rosario Over Florida State?
Kohl Rosario, a four-star recruit and the No. 27-ranked player in the country, per On3, is turning the heads of college basketball coaches and general managers this summer on the Nike EYBL circuit with Team CP3 and at the NBPA Top 100 Camp.
The 6-5 combo guard recently went on two official visits with the Florida State Seminoles and the Oregon Ducks in Eugene.
Rosario spoke to On3's Jamie Shaw after his Oregon visit:
“They have a great program, and their play style is appealing. Also, their being in the Big Ten is something that is a factor. They made the visit very fun; we went fishing, and we threw the football around. It was very fun being there; the energy was great."- Kohl Rosario on Oregon via On3
Oregon coach Dana Altman's 2026 recruiting class is currently ranked No. 5 in the country and No. 2 in the Big Ten Conference, according to On3. The lone commit in the class is 6-6, 250-pound three-star Kendre Harrison. The forward is also planning to play tight end for coach Dan Lanning.
“Obviously, they are a winning program. Every program they have at that school, no matter what sport, they are probably winning. So it is about the culture on campus. And, if you go to Oregon, you’re going to be playing for the past generations of winning, too. I think that is pretty cool.”- Kohl Rosario on Oregon via On3
Rosario won the Overtime Elite championship with the YNG Dreamerz in 2024-25 in Atlanta, Georgia. He averaged 13.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.6 steals, and 1.1 assists per game during the postseason run.
From 2022-24 with Movarian Prep in Hudson, North Carolina, the now 18-year-old averaged 21.1 points per game on a shooting split of 49 percent from the field, 37 percent on three-pointers, and 78 percent from the free throw line. That was to go along with 5.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.3 steals throughout 46 games played.
Rosario has three future official visits set with the Kansas Jayhawks (June 17), Texas A&M Aggies (June 22), and Duke Blue Devils (June 26).
“I'm focused on these five schools right now. It’s kind of a lot mentally to have to make a decision right here, and especially this quickly, as I might be reclassifying, so I have a big decision coming up, so I’m trying to get as much information as I can before I make a decision."- Kohl Rosario via On3
He's reportedly contemplating the idea of reclassifying after finishing up all of his official visits in June. Oregon's 2025 recruiting class only consists of three-star guard JJ Frakes, but the program does have a group of transfers coming in through the portal:
6-4 junior guard TK Simpkins (transfer from Elon Phoenix)
6-7 sophomore forward Devon Pryor (transfer from Texas Longhorns)
6-7 junior forward Miles Stewart (transfer from Howard Bison)
6-9 sophomore forward Sean Stewart (transfer from Ohio State Buckeyes)