Oregon Ducks' Dana Altman Offers Rising-Star Recruit On Pro16 Circuit
6-6, 190-pound combo guard JRob Croy has been shooting up national rankings and has been one of the rising stars on the Puma Pro16 Circuit this summer with Team CPSA, which was named the 2025 Pro16 17U champion. The Southern California native plays his high school ball for Riverside Poly.
As a four-star recruit in the 2026 class, Croy is a rather large guard who is consistent with all his different shooting spots from outside the arc and can create scoring opportunities for others. He has a strong frame and overall feel for the game with an underrated ability to compete on the defensive end.
Along with the Oregon Ducks offering him this summer, he has also been approached by the Gonzaga Bulldogs, Texas A&M Aggies, Clemson Tigers, Washington State Cougars, and Stanford Cardinal, whom he plans to officially visit on July 29. No other official visits have been announced yet.
As of right now, Croy ranks as the No. 107 overall recruit in the country, the No. 16 combo guard, and No. 11 player out of the state of California (per 247 Sports).
In other basketball recruiting news, Taylen Kinney has listed his final 12 schools:
- Oregon Ducks
- Auburn Tigers
- Kentucky Wildcats
- Louisville Cardinals
- Texas Longhorns
- Arkansas Razorbacks
- Xavier Musketeers
- Kansas Jayhawks
- Purdue Boilermakers
- Tennessee Volunteers
- Miami Hurricanes
- Indiana Hoosiers.
At 6-2, he's one of the best point guards in the 2026 class.
Kinney plans to visit Eugene on Sept. 6 after being heavily pursued by Oregon assistant coach Josh Jamieson, On3's Joe Tipton reports.
“Coach Josh Jamieson was one of my first offers ever when he was at Louisville. He’s been loyal to me since then, so I want to give him an opportunity.”- Taylin Kinney on Oregon via On3
The four-star recruit is a Newport, Kentucky, native and plays for Overtime Elite in Georgia as well as the Wildcat Select on the AAU Adidas circuit. Kinney is the No. 13 overall prospect in the nation and the No. 3 point guard amongst his peers, according to Rivals.
In his junior campaign for RWE of Overtime Elite, he averaged 20.1 points per game on a 55.6 field goal percentage, 33.3 three-point percentage, and 73.3 free throw percentage in the regular season. He also contributed 5.0 assists, 4.0 rebounds, and 2.3 steals per game.
Oregon coach Dana Altman and his Ducks' 2026 recruiting class currently only consists of three-star forward Kendre Harrison, who also plans on playing tight end for coach Dan Lanning and the football team. Oregon's basketball class ranks No. 17 in the country and No. 6 in the Big Ten Conference behind the No. 5 Maryland Terrapins, No. 4 Indiana Hoosiers, No. 3 Nebraska Cornhuskers, No. 2 Purdue Boilermakers, and No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes (per On3).