Elite Recruit Abdou Toure Reveals Oregon Ducks' Dana Altman's Biggest Competition

6-5 prospect Abdou Toure is being heavily recruited by the Oregon Ducks, UConn Huskies, Louisville Cardinals, and other top programs. Oregon coach Dana Altman's 2026 recruiting class currently only consists of three-star forward Kendre Harrison.

Arden Cravalho

March 10, 2016; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dana Altman instructs against the Washington Huskies during the first half of the Pac-12 Conference tournament at MGM Grand Garden Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
Abdou Toure is a 6-5, 190-pound wing from Notre Dame in West Haven, Connecticut, and the talented recruit has offers from some of the top programs in the country.

Toure recently revealed to On3's Jaime Shaw that the Oregon Ducks, Louisville Cardinals, Arkansas Razorbacks, UConn Huskies, and Utah Utes are "recruiting (him) the hardest right now." He also took an unofficial visit with the Providence Friars and is hearing from the Kansas Jayhawks a bit.

The four-star recruit is ranked as the 2026's No. 12 overall player, the No. 3 shooting guard in the country, and the No. 1 player out of the state of Connecticut, per Rivals.

Dec 29, 2019; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dana Altman instructs his players before a game against the Alabama State Hornets at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Toure is working towards setting up an official visit to Eugene, but nothing is set in stone at this point in time.

“They’re a good school. You know, I don’t really know how to explain it, but they talk to me a lot and I like what they’re talking about, too. I talk to coach Michael Mennenga a lot. He’s a really, he’s a good guy. And I like the mountain views and all the lakes and stuff like that. I like that kind of stuff."

Abdou Toure on Oregon via On3

With the Boston Amateur Basketball Club (BABC) on the Adidas 3SSB Circuit this summer, Toure showed off his 6-8 wingspan to go along with his overall burst and physicality when making his way to the hoop. 247 Sports' Adam Finkelstein believes that once he adds a three-ball and can show a real impact on the defensive end of the floor, he can become the complete package as a prospect.

During his junior campaign, Toure led West Haven to a 24-2 overall record and a berth in Connecticut's Division I state championship game. He averaged 25.1 points while shooting over 75 percent from the floor to go along with 6.0 rebounds per game.

"Toure is a powerful athlete on the wing who is an absolute wrecking ball going to the rim. He’s dynamic in the open floor, has a good first-step in the half-court, and can bully his way through contact like few others in the class. He’s a truly explosive leaper, who rises up with extreme quickness and power, and a violent finisher who can immediately change the momentum of a game with a single dunk."

247 Sports' Adam Finkelstein
Newport sophomore Taylen Kinney races to the basket during the Ohio Valley Hoops Classic Dec. 1, 2023 at Mason's high school gymnasium. Newport beat two-time defending OHSAA Division IV state champion Richmond Heights 74-69, snapping the Spartans' 49-game win streak. / James Weber/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Oregon coach Dana Altman and his staff have been traveling to all the different AAU circuits searching for the next batch of Ducks in the 2026 class, including a handful of guards like five-star Taylen Kinney, five-star Brandon McCoy, four-star Ikenna Alozie, four-star Cameron Holmes, four-star Katrelle Harmon, and three-star Noah George.

Five-star forward Tahj Ariza and four-star center Arafan Diane are two recruits that Oregon seems to be pushing for the most, and both are expected to be game-changing players for any college basketball program.

The Ducks' 2026 recruiting class currently only consists of three-star forward Kendre Harrison, who also plans on playing tight end for coach Dan Lanning and the football team. Oregon's basketball class ranks No. 14 in the country and No. 5 in the Big Ten Conference behind the No. 4 Maryland Terrapins, No. 3 Indiana Hoosiers, No. 2 Purdue Boilermakers, and No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes (per On3).

