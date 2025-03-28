Exclusive: Oregon Ducks' Josh Conerly Confident In Iapani "Poncho" Laloulu, New Offensive Line
EUGENE- Oregon Ducks football is beginning a new era. After losing multiple valuable seniors to the NFL Draft, the Ducks are taking spring ball to assess the program’s new talent and take veterans another step forward in their development.
Even with the departure of key players such as Dillon Gabriel, Jeffrey Bassa, Tez Johnson, among others, Oregon still has more than enough talent on its roster to contend for a national championship in 2025, and it begins in the trenches.
Oregon’s offensive line lost an important contributor and leader in the room with Josh Conerly Jr. With Conerly Jr. taking his talents to the NFL, who is next up on the offensive line? The answer: Iapani “Poncho” Laloulu.
In a recent interview with Oregon Ducks on SI’s Olivia Cleary, former lineman and projected first-round draft pick Conerly Jr. discussed the future of the offensive line, and he believes Laloulu will emerge as a key leader.
MORE: 5-Star Ohio State Buckeyes Commit Chris Henry Jr. Addresses 'Amazing' Oregon Coaches
MORE: Oregon Ducks Predicted To Land Three Top 10-Recruits In Class of 2026
MORE: Updated Big Ten Win Totals Reveal High Expectations For Oregon Ducks, Ohio State, Penn State
“Poncho, that’s our rock, that’s the guy in the middle," said Conerly. "There’s nobody more ready for the position, and he’s already been doing what he’s supposed to be doing with a lot of the older guys that were around him.”
“He was the leader for the younger guys, and shoot, there were times where he held us accountable. I feel like that’s always been the perfect guy for the job," he continued.
Last season, as just a sophomore, Laloulu stepped into the starting center role and delivered a standout performance in his first year as a full-time starter.
Laloulu earned All-Big Ten honorable mention from both coaches and media while also being named to the Rimington Trophy and Polynesian College Football Player of the Year watch lists. He started all 14 games for Oregon and played a team-high 970 snaps, with 854 at center and 110 at right guard.
According to Pro Football Focus, Laloulu allowed zero sacks and just 10 total pressures in 498 pass-blocking opportunities, recording zero pressures in nine of 14 games.
Earlier this offseason, Pro Football Focus analyst Max Chadwick ranked Laloulu as the nation's third-best returning interior offensive lineman for the 2025 season. He trailed only Florida's Jake Slaughter and Texas A&M's Ar'Maj Reed-Adams in the rankings.
“He’s gonna run the show and make sure that we’re good,” Laloulu told Cleary.
In the 2025 season, Laloulu will anchor an Oregon offensive line that looks very different from last year. With the departures of tackles Josh Conerly Jr. and Ajani Cornelius, as well as guards Nishad Strother and Marcus Harper, several players are expected to take on bigger roles.
“Dave Iuli and Kawika Rodgers have already been rotational guys that are looking to step into full-time roles,” said Conerly Jr. “Gernorris Wilson is gonna be a good name to look out for.”
Oregon has also reinforced the unit through the transfer portal. The Ducks have added USC transfer Emmanuel Pregnon, Nevada transfer Isaiah World, and Texas State transfer Alex Harkey to help reshape the offensive line.
Oregon’s offensive line will have a new identity in 2025, but the expectations remain the same. As the Ducks push for a national championship, Laloulu’s leadership and experience will be critical in setting the tone. A mix of returning talent and experienced transfers will give Oregon’s offensive line a new look, but it undoubtably has the potential to be just as dominant.