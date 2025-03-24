Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks Coach Dana Altman Wants Annual Matchup with Arizona Wildcats

Although the Oregon Ducks fell to the Arizona Wildcats 87-83 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament, Oregon head coach Dana Altman wants to play Arizona on a regular basis. Ahead of Sunday’s matchup, Altman expressed his desire for an annual series between the two programs.

Mar 23, 2025; Seattle, WA, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dana Altman works the sideline against the Arizona Wildcats in the first half at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images
The No.5 seed Oregon Ducks’ men’s basketball season is officially over after an 87-83 loss to No. 4 Arizona in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The Wildcats now advance to the sweet sixteen where they will face No. 1 seed Duke. While the Ducks and Arizona Wildcats are now in separate conferences, Oregon coach Dana Altman is pushing to keep their rivalry alive with an annual matchup. 

Mar 23, 2025; Seattle, WA, USA; Oregon Ducks guard Jackson Shelstad (3) drives to the basket against Arizona Wildcats guard
“Well, I would like to play. I don't know what their schedule looks like in future years, but we would definitely like to play,” Altman said. “Like I said, 27 times we've played in the last 14 years. We would like to keep it going. We've got all kinds of openings on our schedule.” 

Oregon and Arizona are two of the biggest basketball brands on the West Coast. Their past matchups have played a major role in determining conference standings and NCAA Tournament implications. Although realignment has separated the former Pac-12 blue bloods, both Oregon and Arizona recognize the value of maintaining high-profile non-conference matchups. 

With Oregon now in the Big Ten and Arizona in the Big 12, both teams travel thousands of miles during the regular season. Keeping non-conference games closer to home is a priority for both programs, and an annual series between the Ducks and Wildcats would be more than convenient. 

Mar 23, 2025; Seattle, WA, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Anthony Dell'Orso (3) controls the ball against Oregon Ducks guard Ke
“We would like to stay West as much as possible,” Altman added. “They probably have the same feeling since they travel a lot now with their new league.” 

Not only would a series between two of the biggest West Coast brands be convenient, but it would also give both programs valuable exposure to top talent before the regular season. Oregon and Arizona are both high-level teams who consistently rank in the AP Top 25. Getting a game in against that kind of competition early could help both teams prepare for the level of competition they’ll face in their respective conferences. 

Mar 23, 2025; Seattle, WA, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Henri Veesaar (13) fouls as Oregon Ducks guard TJ Bamba (5) drives
“Hopefully, we can play sometime, but it has been a great series,” Altman said. “As I mentioned, Sean [Miller] did a heck of a job for a long time, and now Tommy [Lloyd] is doing a great job. So, it's been a good series, and we would sure like to continue it.” 

The Ducks now have a record of 25 wins and 36 losses against the Wildcats following Sunday’s defeat. Before facing Arizona in the NCAA Tournament, Oregon’s most recent win over the Wildcats came last season in the Pac-12 Tournament. The Ducks went on to win the championship in the final season of the original Pac-12. 

Historically, games between Oregon and Arizona have been some of the most anticipated matchups on the West Coast. Whether it was deciding conference titles, influencing tournament seeding, or featuring future NBA talent, this rivalry has consistently delivered good basketball. Why wouldn't both programs opt to continue this rivalry? 

Mar 23, 2025; Seattle, WA, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard KJ Lewis (5) defends against Oregon Ducks guard Keeshawn Barthelemy (
“It was always a big game,” Altman said. 

Although Arizona ran away with the victory this time, Altman hopes to see the Wildcats in the near future. 

OLIVIA CLEARY

Olivia Cleary, commonly known as Liv, is a fourth-year student at the University of Oregon. While pursuing a degree in journalism, Olivia has submersed herself in the world of Oregon athletics. Olivia is an intern within the athletic department. This role has provided her with a unique perspective as she has created relationships with staff, administrators, and student-athletes. Olivia is eager to share her insights and analysis on the Ducks and the broader world of college sports.

