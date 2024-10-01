Oregon Ducks' Jeffrey Bassa's Ankle Injury Feels '100 Percent, Ready to Roll'
Oregon Ducks senior linebacker Jeffrey Bassa injured his ankle against the Idaho Vandals in the first game of the season, but he provided Ducks fans with positive news after practice on Tuesday, Oct. 1. Bassa says he is good-to-go against Michigan State on Friday, Oct. 4.
"Feeling good," said Bassa. "Feeling like myself again, so I’m at 100 percent, ready to roll.”
The senior linebacker has played through the injury in all four of the Ducks' games so far. According to Bassa, his ankle was rolled-up on in Week 1, and he was limited in the last few weeks for precautionary reasons. As Oregon enters further into Big Ten Conference play, the Ducks defense will be relying on Bassa.
Despite being a limited participant in practice, Bassa has found a way to take advantage of his time.
He said, “In practice while other people are going, I have two options, right? I can just lay off of practice and see this as off time, or be dialed in, going through those mental reps as if I was in a game.”
As one of the leaders on this Oregon Ducks team, Bassa is a member of the uniform committee. Against Michigan State, Oregon will be wearing 'Heroes' uniforms designed by the Lanning family.
“It was really special, just the story behind it, and then also my litter sister defeating cancer when she was young as well," said Bassa. "So, it means a lot to me, and I know it means a lot to a lot of people. I was really excited. We felt like as a group that this was going to be the perfect game to bring those out, and they’re going to look good under the lights.”
The Friday-night game means that a lot of eyes will be watching the Ducks, but Bassa is not worried about the short week.
“We’re not focused too much on outside noise. I think the guys are dialed in. Wherever they line up the ball on Friday night or Saturday night or Saturday midday, we’re going to be ready to roll. . . . We always want to get the preparation done. ‘The hay is never in the barn’ like coach Lanning always likes to say. We’re always going to prep up until the game, but the guys are mentally focused," said Bassa.
With Bassa's injury, fellow linebackers Bryce Boettcher and Devon Jackson have impressed, proving that they Ducks have quality depth in the linebacker room. In fact, Bassa thinks it might be the best in the country.
“The versatility that we have. The trust and belief in the power of unit that we have in each other," said Bassa. "You know, to be able to trust another guy to go out there and the standard won’t drop off. . . . The sky’s the limit for us. Like I said before the season, I think we have the best linebacker group in the nation.”
As the Ducks prepare to face Michigan State, reporters asked the Oregon Ducks leader about the challenges of facing Spartans' quarterback Aidan Chiles.
“Really good with his feet, a real dual-threat quarterback. I think he does a great job hitting receivers in stride, and then also when his reads aren’t there, he’s able take off. He’s a real swifty quarterback and got a lot of respect for him.”
Oregon and Michigan State will kick off at 6 p.m. PT on Friday, Oct. 1 as the Spartans travel to Autzen Stadium.
MORE: Oregon Ducks Injury Update: Will Terrance Ferguson Be Available for Michigan State?
MORE: Oregon Ducks, Ohio State Kickoff Time Released: Schedule, Network, Prime Time
MORE: Big Ten Football Power Rankings: Oregon Ducks Challenging Ohio State For Top Spot?
MORE: Los Angeles Chargers' Justin Herbert Reveals Frustration In Kansas City Chiefs Loss
MORE: Oregon Ducks Wide Receiver Tez Johnson Breaks School Record vs. UCLA Bruins
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning On Bryan Addison Possible Targeting on Terrance Ferguson