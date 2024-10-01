Oregon Ducks' 'Greedy' Derrick Harmon To Face Former Team In Michigan State
EUGENE – Oregon Ducks defensive lineman Derrick Harmon is facing a familiar opponent Friday, October 4th. The No. 6 Oregon Ducks (4-0) will face the Michigan State Spartans (2-3) Friday at 6 p.m. PT in Autzen Stadium. Harmon, a junior defensive lineman for the Ducks, played for Michigan State for three seasons before transferring to Oregon last spring.
Harmon's presence on Oregon's roster could potentially give Oregon's coaching staff insight into Michigan State's defensive scheme, especially given the fact that Harmon spent the spring with Michigan State's football team. However, Oregon coach Dan Lanning believes the advantage is slim as Oregon lost a defensive lineman to Michigan State over the offseason.
"Yeah, there are some [advantages]," said Lanning during Monday's press conference. "But ultimately there are some familiar faces on both sides of the ball for them and us, you know, I think that you still got to go out there on the field and execute."
In May 2024, Oregon and Michigan State swapped defensive tackles. Harmon joined the Ducks, and redshirt sophomore defensive tackle Ben Roberts transferred to Michigan State. Roberts played in five games for the Ducks last season, including the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl. The news of Roberts' transfer came just two weeks after Harmon decided to transfer to Oregon.
Harmon's journey to Oregon was unique. After spending his first three seasons as a Spartan, Harmon entered the transfer portal in December but withdrew from the portal to test the waters under new Spartans coach Jonathan Smith. However, Harmon decided to re-enter the portal in April, ultimately deciding to take his talents to Eugene, Oregon.
A large factor in Harmon's commitment was the experience Oregon's coaching staff has in developing elite offensive linemen and the defensive approach Oregon coach Dan Lanning takes.
"You got three coaches that had something to do with the D-line in their past," said Harmon of his decision to transfer to Oregon. "You don't get too much of that at other universities."
Before arriving at Oregon, Lanning was the defensive coordinator at Georgia. Tony Tuioti, Oregon's current defensive line coach, has experience coaching at Nebraska, Cal, Hawaii, and for the Cleveland Browns. Ducks defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi spent three seasons as a defensive line coach in the NFL.
Upon Harmon's entrance to the transfer portal, he became one of the most coveted transfers in college football. The 6-foot-5, 320-pound lineman was the No. 2 player in The Athletic's rankings of the best available transfers.
Last season as a redshirt sophomore, Harmon recorded a career-high 40 tackles, the most among Michigan State defensive linemen. He also had a career-high 3.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks while playing 475 snaps, the most of all Spartan interior defensive linemen. This season, Harmon wants to accomplish even more.
"I'm a dog," said Harmon at Oregon's media day. "I'm a greedy player."
So far this season, Harmon has recorded 18 total tackles, five of those being solo tackles, two sacks, and one forced fumble.
Now Harmon will look to add to his impressive stat line against his former team as an Oregon Duck. Harmon and the Ducks will look to improve their four-game winning streak to five under the lights of Autzen Stadium. The Oregon-Michigan State game will kick off at 6 p.m. PT. The game will be broadcast on FOX.
