What Oregon Ducks Coach Dan Lanning Said About Michigan State Coach Jonathan Smith
EUGENE- The No. 6 Oregon Ducks are gearing up for Friday night lights. Oregon is undefeated (4-0) on the season following a 34-13 win over UCLA and is looking to extend its winning streak to five after facing Michigan State. The Ducks will host the Spartans at home in Autzen Stadium on Friday, October 4th, at 6:00 p.m PT. The Spartans are 3-2 on the season, most recently losing to Ohio State 38-7. The Ducks are 6-0 at home in Friday night games.
“Obviously, excited to get to play a good Michigan State team. Really well coached and do some good things in every phase of the game,” said Lanning.
Ahead of Oregon’s matchup against Michigan State, Oregon Coach Dan Lanning addressed areas of focus heading into week six of the 2024 college football season. Lanning also provided updates on injured Ducks, including Terrance Ferguson, who suffered a hard hit during the UCLA game.
What Dan Lanning Had to Say Ahead of Oregon’s Matchup Against Michigan State:
Lanning on the Oregon vs Michigan State Game:
“Quick turnaround, but guys are attacking it really well. Certainly excited to get back in front of our fans. Been a while since we’ve been here, so getting in front of Autzen will be quite the challenge and a good opportunity for us to see where we’ve improved and continue to get better.”
Lanning on familiarity with Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith and his teams style of play
“There’s definitely some similar pieces. I think they always do a good job of challenging you in the run game, creating different pictures than maybe what you see. Across college football, they always do a great job of that. Defensively a little bit different than what they were last year at Oregon State, but still really, really sound and do some things that challenge you as well.”
Lanning on Oregon’s latest 'Stomp Out Cancer' uniforms:
“It was really cool that Nike reached out about maybe being able to create something. And I know it was really important to my wife that it was something that really honored all forms of cancer and the people that are surrounded by it. I think every single one of us have all been affected by that. So they took a really cool idea and turned it into something really neat. And I think it’ll bring great awareness and some much-needed attention to a terrible disease.”
Lanning on what makes Jabbar Muhammad so special:
“I just think his knowledge of the game. One thing that really sticks out about Jabbar is he understands the strengths and weaknesses of each call and how he can play those calls differently. I don’t know if I’ve ever been around a player that understands how they can move themselves around to put themselves in position to make plays based on the coverage called, what the strengths or weaknesses of that coverage is, and Jabbar does a really good job of that.”
Lanning on Oregon’s 6-0 record all time at Autzen Stadium on Friday nights:
“Generally, I would always say success points back to preparation, right? They’re obviously on a short week. We’re on a short week as well. But, you know, our guys came out there again to work today, did a really good job, and it’s about stacking the next few days as well, continuing to improve. And then obviously, our fans’ support in Autzen is unbelievable, right? When you have the fans that we have, they make a huge impact on that game.”
Lanning on Michigan State Quarterback Aidan Chiles:
“He’s a really talented player. One of the biggest things that sticks out is the way he’s able to keep plays alive and continue to make things happen with his legs. Their average depth of target is way downfield, right? They take a lot of shots. They have some wideouts out there that have done a good job winning on the perimeter, and he throws a really good deep ball. So, you know, I think those are probably the two things that stick out the most. Is, you know, the ability to connect on deep shots, and then his ability to extend plays with his feet.”
Lanning on the success of Oregon’s linebacker room:
“A lot of credit goes to those guys and the work that they put in, and then certainly a ton of credit goes to, you know, Coach Michaelowski, and the job he’s done in developing those guys and getting them ready. Our scheme isn’t necessarily the easiest thing for linebackers. So having a guy that can coach them really well is very important. Brian’s done a great job with those guys, but that’s also one of the hardest-working groups on our team. One of the most accountable groups on our team. They hold themselves to a higher standard as well.”
Lanning on Michigan State’s Tanner Miller and Jack Velling:
“Jack (Velling) at tight end has been a guy that’s that they used a lot at Oregon State, and he’s a big piece of their offense right now. They target him a lot. They give him the ball a lot. So he’s a guy that we’re familiar with. And then at center, [Miller] has a ton of experience. Tough player, has done a really good job as well.”
Lanning on Iapani “Poncho” Laloulu’s performance:
“I thought he played really well. I think there are several guys that had good games this game. I thought Poncho played well. Looked comfortable. And I think is that somewhere we’d love to keep him? Yeah, but that’s also dictated a little bit by how’s the rest of the season go, and what’s it look like with other people?”
Lanning on Justius Lowe and Kyler Kasper:
“They’re proven to be accountable, trustworthy guys that do their job. Kyler has become a guy that has had a role in the red area for us. Justius, every time we’ve called his number, he’s gone out there and done what he’s supposed to do. And I think if you continue to grow that, you’re going to continue to get opportunities.”
Lanning on the status of Terrance Ferguson:
“He practiced today. He’ll be ready to roll.”
Lanning on Oregon utilizing Austin Novosad over Dante Manning against UCLA:
“No comment, other than just continue to utilize our guys and we’ll roll whoever we feel like we need to roll out there in those situations.”
Lanning on Oregon’s run game at the running back position:
“There are positives and negatives. I still think we’re waiting to break some second-level tackles. I think that’s something that can show up. They can create a little bit more explosive nature in our run game, but I do think we’re hitting holes in the right spots. I think it’s something we’ve got to continue to be able to lean on and make sure that we can improve, because when you become a team that can run the ball extremely well, it opens up everything else in your offense.”
Lanning on his players starting classes:
“We’re all here as student-athletes first, and getting that degree is extremely important, and doing a great job in the classroom is really important. So we had a lot of conversations about that today.”
