How to Watch Oregon Ducks at Minnesota Golden Gophers: TV Channel, Preview, Betting Odds
The No. 13 Oregon Ducks (15-3, 4-3) men's basketball team will host the Minnesota Golden Gophers (10-9, 2-6) on Saturday, Jan. 25 at 1 p.m. PT at the Williams Arena in Minneapolis. The game will be televised on the Big Ten Network.
Preview
The Barn is one of the most unique college basketball atmospheres. The outside of the arena is very large and unusual looking but what makes it truly special is its raised basketball floor on the inside. It's a similar look to the court at the NCAA Tournament's Final Four each year.
The Golden Gophers are a heavy upperclassmen group with six seniors in the rotation. What they excel at is protecting the rim (5.1 blocks per game, tied for No. 1 in the Big Ten) and taking care of the ball (10.4 turnovers per game, second fewest in the Big Ten).
Minnesota senior Dawson Garcia is the engine that keeps coach Ben Johnson's offense running. The forward leads the team in scoring with 19.1 points per game as well as rebounding with 7.5 rebounds per game. Garcia was the hero in 84-81 upset victory in overtime over the Michigan Wolverines with his game-winning buzzer beater from the Minnesota logo.
Minnesota guard Mike Mitchell Jr. started his career with the Pepperdine Waves out of the West Coast Conference from 2021-23 but decided to make the jump to a higher level of competition in the Big Ten Conference. The senior from San Jose, California, is averaging 11.8 points per game, 2.8 rebounds per game, 2.7 assists per game, and 1.0 steals per game for the Golden Gophers.
Minnesota senior Parker Fox is the heart and soul of the Minnesota program. The forward leaves it all on the court every time he steps on it. His numbers aren't eye-popping at just 6.8 points per game, 2.6 rebounds per game, and 1.4 blocks per game, but he still makes an impact by doing all the dirty work.
Oregon coach Dana Altman will have a crack at beating one of his former players in Minnesota guard Brennan Rigsby. The senior played for the Ducks from 2022-24 but has found a new home in Minneapolis. He contributes 5.3 points per game and 2.1 rebounds per game in 17.9 minutes per game for the Golden Gophers.
Ducks guard TJ Bamba is looking to build off his strong performance in the 82-71 victory over rival Washington Huskies this past Tuesday. The senior scored 21 points which was just the sixth time in his career he put up 20+ points in a single game. Bamba started his college journey with the Washington State Cougars from 2020-23 in the Pac-12 Conference before moving onto the Villanova Wildcats from 2023-24 in the Big East Conference.
According to oddsmakers across the major sportsbooks, the Ducks are favored to win against the Golden Gophers. The spread is currently 5.5 points in favor of Oregon, and the the over/under points total is set at 137.5. Money line for Oregon is -225 and +190 for Minnesota.
