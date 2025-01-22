NFL Blockbuster Trade Rumor: Los Angeles Chargers Trade For Seattle's DK Metcalf?
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert and Seattle Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf would certainly be a dangerous duo, especially as the Chargers look to get over the NFL playoff hump. An NFL trade rumor suggests that the Chargers should trade for Metcalf to pair with Chargers receiver Ladd McConkey to give Herbert more offensive weapons.
An NFL coordinator said the Chargers should trade for Metcalf, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.
"The Seahawks can still get good value for him, and he could pair with Ladd McConkey for a good inside-out tandem," The coordinator said. "(Justin) Herbert to Metcalf would be scary. I think (Los Angeles) will be looking to help the quarterback in a big way."
The Chargers were defeated by the Houston Texans, 32-12, in the Wild Card round to end L.A.'s NFL Playoff dreams. Herbert has yet to win a postseason game and the Chargers desperately need to address adding to their wide receiver room.
The rookie McConkey had nine receptions for 197 yards in the loss to Houston, setting a rookie postseason record. McConkey led the Chargers with 1,149 receiving yards and seven touchdowns.
"He was a beast. Incredible player, tough as they come," Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh said. "Love the way all the guys fought and battled and the effort that they gave was outstanding."
Herbert's performance was uncharacteristic in the defeat, throwing four interceptions. Herbert threw just three interceptions in 504 pass attempts in the regular season.
"I let the team down," Herbert said. "You can't turn over the ball like that and expect to win... "Put the team into a tough position with four turnovers like that. The defense hung tough, they got some turnovers, they gave us opportunities. I just have to be better."
Metcalf would add a needed-explosive piece to the Chargers offense. With one season left on the three-year, $72 million contract extension he signed in July 2022, the 27-year-old could be looking at his options.
This season, Metcalf battled through an MCL sprain (missed two games) in the back half of the schedule but still finished with 992 receiving yards and five touchdowns in 15 games.
Metcalf is one of only two receivers (Randy Moss) in NFL history with at least 50 catches, 900 yards and five touchdowns in each of their first six seasons. A second-round NFL Draft pick in 2019, Metcalf's best season was in 2020, finishing with 83 receptions for 1,303 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Despite the deflating end to the season, Harbaugh and the former Oregon Duck Herbert led the Chargers to an 11-6 record in 2024, claiming the No. 5 seed in the AFC playoffs.
Herbert finished the 2024 regular season with 3,870 passing yards with 23 touchdowns and just three interceptions. The Chargers' 11-win season was the franchise's best record in the regular season since 2018.
"He's an incredible athlete," Harbaugh said of Herbert. "He can really run. Been saying that for a while. He's the kind of athlete that could play tight end in this league. He could play edge rusher in this league."
The former Duck quarterback Herbert dealt with a slew on injuries this season, including a right ankle injury in Week 2 of the NFL season and a recent left ankle sprain. He did not miss any games for either injury.
The Chargers need to address the receiver position this offseason to help the offense, and possibly Metcalf is the answer.
