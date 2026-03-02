Zion Williamson’s Latest Injury Halts Rare Healthy Stretch

Zion Williamson’s run of good health has ended.

On Sunday, Williamson will sit out the Pelicans’ game against the Clippers due to a sprained ankle he suffered in a win over the Jazz on Saturday. The 25-year-old had played in a career-high 35 consecutive games before missing Sunday’s tilt.

So far this season, Williamson has played in 45 games, which is the third-highest total of his seven-year career. The former No. 1 overall pick has been constantly injured since entering the league in 2019. So far this season, he’s averaging a career-low 21.5 points while tying a career-low with 5.8 rebounds per game. But, at least he has actually been on the court for the last few months, right?

The Pelicans won six of eight to end February on a high note. During the month, Williamson averaged 20.9 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 1.2 steals in 30.1 minutes per game.

The Duke product boasts averages of 24.1 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 4.2 assists for his career.

Zion Williamson injury history

Williamson’s ankle injury is just the latest setback in a career full of them.

On October 13, 2019, while participating in the preseason before his rookie year, Williamson tore the meniscus in his right knee. That forced him to miss 44 games, and he didn’t officially debut until January 22, 2020.

After playing most of his second season, seeing action in 61 games and being named an All-Star, Williamson fractured his left ring finger which caused him to miss the final six games of the season.

In September of 2021, Williamson suffered a Jones fracture in his right foot and underwent surgery. He missed the entire 2021-22 season while recovering. He finally returned to the court in October of 2022.

Williamson dealt with a right hamstring injury during the 2022-23 season and only played in 29 games. He missed the final 45 games of the season and the Pelicans’ play-in game as a result.

During the 2023-24 campaign, he remained relatively healthy, as he played in a career-high 70 games. He strained his left hamstring during New Orleans’ play-in game loss to the Lakers. The Pelicans lost despite 40 points from Williamson.

In early November of 2024, Williamson suffered another left hamstring strain that cost him 27 games. On March 19, 2025, he suffered a lower back contusion that cost him the last 12 games of the season.

During the 2025-26 season, Williamson has dealt with a right adductor strain, and another hamstring strain, both of which have cost him games.

For his career, Williamson has played in 259 games, while missing a total of 296. That number is about to rise.

Zion Williamson’s contract details

All the injury news makes it worth taking a look at Williamson’s contract.

He’s in the third season of a five-year, $197.2 million deal with the Pelicans. He’s making $39.4 million this year and is set to make $42.2 million next season, and $44.9 million for the 2027-28 season.

That’s a lot of money for a guy who struggles to stay on the court.

