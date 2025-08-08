Four-Star Combo Guard Recruit Katrelle Harmon To Join Oregon Ducks?
Coach Dana Altman and the Oregon Ducks only have one current commit in four-star forward Kendre Harrison, who also plans on playing tight end under football coach Dan Lanning. Four-star combo guard Katrelle Harmon from Wasatch Academy in Mount Pleasant, Utah, could be joining him in the 2026 recruiting class.
One of the premier competitors on the West Coast will make his decision on where he will play in college on Saturday, Aug. 9 at 5:30 p.m. PT, between the Ducks, Alabama Crimson Tide, Creighton Bluejays, Iowa Hawkeyes, Rutgers Scarlet Knights, and Washington Huskies.
The Seattle native has only had official visits with Iowa on June 26 and Creighton on June 16. Harmon unofficially visited Eugene back on Jan. 11.
Katrelle Harmon Recruiting Profile
Standing 6-4 and weighing 180 pounds, Harmon ranks as the No. 105 overall recruit, the No. 26 shooting guard (despite also being able to run the offense alongside being a pure scorer with a versatile approach), and the No. 4 player coming out of the state of Utah (per Rivals).
Despite being a bit older than his peers (turns 19 years old in October), Harmon is still developing into his thin frame and maturing into his true game.
"He's equally capable of making plays off the bounce, particularly in the open floor, shooting off the dribble, or creating for others," said 247 Sports' Adam Finkelstein.
Harmon averaged 18.3 points on a 44.9 field goal percentage, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game with Vegas Elite on the Nike EYBL Circuit this summer. At nationally ranked Wasatch Academy in his junior campaign, he showed off more of his abilities to act as a facilitator and a consistent perimeter threat, dishing out 6.2 assists per game and hitting 36.0 percent of his three-pointers.
Altman could use a floor general like Harmon if junior guard Jackson Shelstad decides to leave Oregon for the NBA Draft after the 2025-26 season.
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Addresses 'Good And Bad' From Defense
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Looking To Add Elite Running Back Recruit
MORE: Oregon Ducks Facing Highly-Ranked FCS Team in Week One: Upset Alert?
MORE: Oregon Ducks 5-Star Recruit Anthony 'Tank' Jones Estimated NIL Earnings Revealed
Four-Star Center Arafan Diane's Recruitment
In other recruiting news out of the 2026 class, Oregon target Arafan Diane has listed his final 12 schools. That includes the Ducks, Houston Cougars, Kansas Jayhawks, Louisville Cardinals, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, Virginia Cavaliers, Kentucky Wildcats, UConn Huskies, Indiana Hoosiers, Purdue Boilermakers, Washington Huskies, and Arkansas Razorbacks.
The seven-foot big man out of Iowa United Prep is ranked as the No. 21 overall recruit and the No. 1 center in the country, according to Rivals. He averaged 13.3 points on 52.0 percent shooting to go along with 4.9 rebounds at the NBPA Top 100 Camp for Team Andre Drummond this summer.
Diane has three official visits scheduled to Arkansas on Sept. 12-14, Kentucky on Sept. 26-27, and Houston on Oct. 9-12. He doesn't have anything set up with Oregon at this point in time.
Altman's 2026 recruiting class is currently ranked No. 25 in the country and No. 8 in the Big Ten Conference, according to On3.