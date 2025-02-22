How to Watch Oregon Ducks at No. 11 Wisconsin: TV Channel, Preview, Betting Odds
The Oregon Ducks (19-8, 8-8) men's basketball team will travel to play the No. 11 Wisconsin Badgers (21-5, 11-4) on Saturday , Feb. 22 at 9 a.m. PT at the Kohl Center in Madison. The game will be televised on FOX.
Preview
Oregon is riding high on a three-game winning streak, but Wisconsin have won five straight now. Winning by an average margin of 12 points over the likes of the Illinois Fighting Illini, at Purdue Boilermakers, at Iowa Hawkeyes, Indiana Hoosiers, and at Northwestern Wildcats is no easy task.
"They've got a really good team. Five of their players almost average 10 or more points a game. They got a guard (Wisconsin senior John Tonje) that's really good. He's been averaging close to 25 and a half points per game the last five games... We're going into a ranked team and it's going to be a good atmosphere."- Oregon Ducks center Nate Bittle
Wisconsin senior John Tonje is one of the most pure offensive threats in the Big Ten Conference. The guard is tied for third in scoring with 19.6 points per game while shooting 48.5 percent from the field (No. 10 in the Big Ten), 41.1 percent on three-pointers (No. 2 in the Big Ten), and 91.0 from the free throw line (No. 2 in the Big Ten).
Oregon coach Dana Altman is well aware that his defense needs to be competing at their highest level against the fine-tuned Wisconsin offense orchestrated by coach Greg Gard. The Badgers are No. 4 in the conference in scoring at 82.0 points per game and turn over the ball just 9.8 times the game which is the least out of all 18 programs.
Wisconsin also averages a conference-best 10.3 3-pointers per game so calling out screens, switching everything is vital if Oregon is due for an upset. The Badgers are 14-1 inside the Kohl Center this season.
“Really tough team, Wisconsin’s playing really good … probably playing as well or better than anyone in the league right now. We know we’re gonna have our hands full. We’re gonna have to do a tremendous job of defending them, we’re gonna have to do better offensively handling the ball, moving the ball, getting the shots we want. So, big game for us and big, big challenge. We’re gonna have to play really, really well over there.”- Oregon coach Dana Altman via KUJZ-FM
Oregon now has eight Quad 1 wins after their 80-78 victory at the Iowa Hawkeyes and stand at No. 34 in the NET rankings. KenPom ranks the Ducks as the No. 34 program in college basketball with the No. 33 offense and the No. 53 defense.
According to ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi, Oregon is projected to be the No. 8 seed in the Midwest Region of the NCAA Tournament in Lexington, Kentucky.
Per FanDuel, the Badgers are favored to win against the Ducks. The spread is currently -8.5 points in favor of Wisconsin, and the the over/under points total is set at 154.5. Money line for Oregon is +300 and -385 for Iowa.
