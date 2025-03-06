Payton Pritchard Reacts After Making NBA History In Boston Celtics Win Over Portland Trail Blazers
EUGENE – Former Oregon Duck and current Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard was seemingly unstoppable during the Boston Celtics' 128-118 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday. Pritchard finished the game with a career-high 43 points, which included 10 made three-pointers. His 43 points, along with his 10 rebounds, marked his fourth double-double of the season.
Pritchard’s postgame interview was interrupted by ex-Celtic Evan Turner, who called Pritchard "the best No. 11 ever."
With his performance, Pritchard became one of just three players in NBA history to record a game with more than 40 points, 10 rebounds, 5 assists, and 10 three-pointers. The only other two to achieve that feat are two of the best shooters in the NBA, Damian Lillard and James Harden. The difference is Harden and Lillard did so as starters, while Pritchard accomplished it off the bench.
Pritchard was not the only Celtic to catch fire Wednesday night, as his teammate Derrick White also had a stellar performance, scoring 40 points, including nine made three-pointers.
"Unbelievable," Pritchard said. "It was amazing to watch because some of the shots (White) was hitting were incredible too, and he wasn't hitting no rim—just straight water. So definitely fun to be out there with him and do it on a special night like this."
Both Pritchard and White entered Wednesday’s game knowing they would need to step up offensively in the absence of franchise player Jayson Tatum. Tatum was unavailable due to a right shoulder impingement. The duo not only met expectations but exceeded them.
The Boston Celtics duo combined for 19 three-pointers—the most ever made by a pair of teammates in a single game.
With Pritchard and White’s performances Wednesday, the duo became the first pair in Celtics history to record 40 or more points in a game. They also became the first teammates in franchise history to record nine or more three-pointers in a single game.
MORE: Marcus Mariota Fights Back Tears, Reveals Advice As Keynote Speaker In Hawaii
MORE: San Francisco's Deommodore Lenoir Viral Reaction To Seahawks' DK Metcalf Trade Request
MORE: Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament Seed Prediction: Schedule, Bracket, TV Channel
Pritchard led all players in scoring with a career-high 43 points while simultaneously securing a double-double.
Pritchard was well within range of breaking Boston’s single-game three-point record. He was just one three-pointer shy of Marcus Smart's franchise record (11), he attempted only one three in the fourth quarter.
If Pritchard had forced just two more threes, he could have broken the record. However, out of respect, he elected not to force shots.
"That's disrespectful to the game, disrespectful to my teammates. If I got in the flow and took a shot that was a good shot for us, and I broke it that way, then that's the right way to do it," Pritchard said postgame.
Pritchard’s performance against Portland on Wednesday was reminiscent of his historic career as an Oregon Duck.
Payton Pritchard’s 43-point performance against the Portland Trail Blazers was a reminder of the scoring prominence he displayed during his time at the University of Oregon. Pritchard was a force in Eugene. The Oregon native became the first player in Pac-12 history to record 1,900 career points, 500 rebounds, and 600 assists.
His scoring and playmaking earned him Pac-12 Player of the Year honors in 2020, along with a First Team All-America selection and the prestigious Bob Cousy Award as the nation’s best point guard.
As Pritchard continues to make his mark in the NBA, his breakout game against Portland serves as a reminder of the elite talent he showcased at Oregon and his ability as a key contributor for the Celtics.