Boston Celtics' Payton Pritchard Betting Favorite To Win NBA Sixth Man of the Year
Oregon Ducks fans should be paying close attention to Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard this season, following his first NBA championship. A major growth and maturity is noticeable from his game, which could lead to major accolades.
Boston Celtics Payton Pritchard is the odds-on favorite to win the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year award at +400 while Golden State Warriors Buddy Hield is at +550 and Sacramento Kings Malik Monk currently stands +700.
In the biggest NBA matchup to date between Hield's Warriors and Pritchard's Celtics, the former Oregon star put together another bunch of stellar numbers off the bench. He finished with 16 points, three rebounds and three assists in 32 minutes of play for Boston. As for Hield, he led Golden State the 118-112 road victory with 16 points on 4-for-7 three-point shooting to go along with six assists. The Warriors improved to an 8-1 overall record while the Celtics dropped to 7-2.
“Yea, we’re not going to sit here and dwell over this… Really hard fought game, we learned from it and get better from it."- Payton Pritchard on Golden State's test
Through the first eight games of his fifth season with Boston, Pritchard is averaging 16.0 points per game on shooting splits of 46.7 field goal percentage, 43.2 three-point percentage and 92.3 free throw percentage. He has scored in double-figures in every game this season so far and actually leads all bench players in the league both total points as well as made three-pointers. Along with that, the guard contributes 3.0 rebounds per game, 2.8 assists per game and 1.3 steals per game in 27.6 minutes per game.
The real magic from Pritchard comes on his half-court heaves and buzzer beaters. He continues to make these miraculous looks over and over again. Pretty much since he's entered the Association back in 2020, opposing defenders don't want to be in front of him when Pritchard has the ball in his hands and the clock is dwindling.
“I feel like it comes because I look like an ordinary person," Pritchard said. "I feel like I give hope to everybody that is the same size as me… With hard work you can make it a long way, & I’m a prime example of that... I’m probably the most competitive on our team. I hate losing, in anything. I want to win at everything… that’s how I’ve always been, and that’s probably why I’m here today.”
His basic approach to the game is what makes him so elite. Pritchard doesn't try to do much or doing anything to fancy. His play is simple yet elegant. Kids who are undersized and looking to create their own path to the NBA should follow in his footsteps.
