How to Watch USC Trojans at Oregon Ducks: TV Channel, Preview, Betting Odds
The Oregon Ducks (20-8, 9-8 Big Ten) men's basketball team will host the USC Trojans (14-14, 6-11 Big Ten) on Saturday at 1 p.m. PT at the Matthew Knight in Eugene. The game will be televised on the Big Ten Network.
Preview
It's been a long break for Oregon, as the last time the Ducks were in action was Feb. 22 when they added a resume-defining victory at the Wisconsin Badgers, 77-73 in overtime.
Oregon is riding a four-game winning streak heading into this matchup while USC is on a four-game skid. Either the Ducks' winning ways as of late will continue or the Trojans will keep sliding downward. The Ducks have three regular season games remaining on the schedule with USC, Indiana Hoosiers on Senior Night, and a rivalry matchup at the Washington Huskies.
If the season were to end today, Oregon would be the No. 8 seed in the Big Ten Conference Tournament at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The top four seeds in the tournament get a double-bye straight to the quarterfinals, and the next five seeds get a bye into the second round.
Oregon coach Dana Altman has turned the direction of this season around in the second half of February and looks to move that trend forward into March. The key is just taking it one game at time.
"All we talk about is USC. We don't talk about anything else. Guys read stuff, but I'm trying to keep them focused because I know how important tomorrow is and I know we're gonna have to play good. I don't want our guys looking ahead."- Oregon coach Dana Altman
USC coach Eric Musselman is having his struggles adapting to his new program in Los Angeles but has found a stud in Washington transfer Wesley Yates III. He didn't play all of last season in Seattle due to a foot injury.
Yates can spot up shoot from anywhere on the floor and has the strength to push his way inside the paint for a clean finish at the rim. A very versatile scoring threat as a 6'4, 220-pound guard who is averaging 13.9 points per game on a shooting split of 49.0 field goal percentage, 42.2 three-point percentage, and 78.3 three-point percentage.
"Wesley is a big part of what we are trying to do. He's taken the opportunity and ran with it. He's one of the best freshmen in the Big Ten and I hope he is a big piece for us next year."- USC coach Eric Musselman
Oregon now has nine Quad 1 wins and stand at No. 32 in the NET rankings. KenPom ranks the Ducks as the No. 34 program in college basketball with the No. 34 offense and the No. 45 defense.
According to ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi, Oregon is projected to be the No. 5 seed in the West Region of the NCAA Tournament.
Per FanDuel, the Ducks are favored to win against the Trojans. The spread is currently -7.5 points in favor of Oregon, and the the over/under points total is set at 153.5. Money line for Oregon is -345 and +270 for USC.
