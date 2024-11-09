WNBA Champion Sabrina Ionescu Predicts Oregon Ducks vs. Maryland Terrapins: 'Ducks By A Millon'
The No. 1 ranked 9-0 Oregon Ducks are hosting the 4-4 Maryland Terrapins in a Big Ten conference matchup this evening in Autzen Stadium. On the B1G Tailgate show, former Oregon Ducks legend Sabrina Ionescu joined as a guest speaker. During a show segment, Ionescu was asked to give a bold prediction about the game and give one she did.
"I mean, obviously, Ducks by a million. I’ve said it; I’m gonna say it again. But I’m going Dillon Gabriel is going to throw for over four touchdowns,” said Ionescu for her bold prediction for tonight’s game.
Ionescu is one of the most accomplished Oregon Ducks, regardless of sport. Just this summer, Ionescu helped push Team USA’s women’s basketball team to an Olympic Gold Medal in the Paris Summer Olympics and helped the New York Liberty win the WNBA Finals in an epic five-game series against the Minnesota Lynx.
Quarterback Dillon Gabriel and the Ducks are looking to attack the Maryland passing defense, which ranks No. 127 in the country out of 133 eligible programs. So, while Ionescu’s prediction is indeed bold at face value, the likelihood of it happening has a much better chance than one might expect.
