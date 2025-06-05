4-Star Recruit Nick Abrams Details Oregon Ducks Visit: Committing On Birthday
After visiting the Georgia Bulldogs in Athens on May 16, three more official visits loom for four-star linebacker recruit Nick Abrams.
The Oregon Ducks target will visit the Michigan Wolverines in Ann Arbor this weekend on June 6, SEC powerhouse Alabama Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa on June 13, and a final trip with the Oregon Ducks in Eugene on June 20.
The 6-2, 220 pound prospect plans to make his decision on July 16, which will be his 17th birthday.
“All are great schools, and that is the biggest similarity, but they all have something different too. Michigan is great academically and has great football, Oregon is a program on the rise, Alabama is a factory with all the technology, and Georgia’s duo of coach Smart and coach Schumann is probably the best in the country right now."- Nick Abrams via On3
On3 ranks Abrams as the No. 163-ranked recruit in the country, the No. 8 linebacker, and the No. 5 player coming out of the state of Maryland.
Abrams took an unofficial visit to Oregon back on April 19.
“I loved the exposure I got on the visit. I got to talk to the players and pick their brains. We talked about culture, and it was a great experience for me. I understand why they chose Oregon, and it was great to hear. Then you have coach Tosh Lupoi, coach Dan Lanning, and B-Mic (Brian Michalowski) – great linebacker coaches. Coach B-Mic has developed players and helped put money in their pockets."- Nick Abrams via On3
Through two varsity seasons with McDonogh School in Owings Mills, he had a total of 113 tackles (74 assisted, 39 solo) with 11 being for losses, four sacks, one interception, and one blocked extra point in 22 games played.
“I will rank schools in a lot of different categories on a 1-4 scale after the visits are done. I will sit down, deliberate, and rank them on things like development, who gives me the best chance to get that second contract, who can elevate me and my brand, the education, the location, and things like that... “When I tally up the scores, whoever has the highest score is likely to be the school I commit to.”- Nick Abrams via On3
Oregon coach Dan Lanning has 15 linebackers on the 2026 roster, including junior outside linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei and senior inside linebacker Bryce Boettcher. Uiagalelei has the potential to be a first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, while Boettcher was taken with the No. 403 pick in the 13th round of the 2024 MLB Draft by the Houston Astros as an outfielder.
In his 2026 recruiting class, only one linebacker has hard committed to Oregon: 6-3, 215-pound Tristan Phillips. The four-star from Ventura is the nation's No. 10-ranked linebacker and the No. 178 overall recruit (per On3).
How does Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks address NIL with players in an increasingly competitive environment?
“In a landscape where you can take care of players, that's what we want to be. I don't want to get anybody at a discount," Lanning told Oregon Ducks on SI reporter Bri Amaranthus. "I don't want to say, 'Oh you came here and worked for cheap.' If they do a great job, they deserve to reap the benefits of that. They're the ones filling the stands. And we've been able to be competitive from that environment."