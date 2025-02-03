Top-25 Basketball Rankings Shakeup: Oregon Ducks, Iowa State, Kansas Tumble
The Oregon Ducks men's basketball team lost to the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Sunday night, and their ranking suffered the consequences in the Week 14 edition of the AP Top-25 Poll. Oregon coach Dana Altman and his team are now unranked and completely out of the top-25 after being No. 16 team only a week ago.
Seven teams in the top-15 teams lost on Saturday, meaning there was plenty of movement in the most recent update of the top-25. Joining Oregon as the biggest movers in the poll were No. 22 Mississippi State (down eight spots), Iowa State (down five spots), Kansas (down five spots), Illinois (down five spots),
During the week, the Ducks were dominated on the road by the UCLA Bruins before losing to Nebraska. The loss to the Cornhuskers marked Oregon's third consecutive loss after starting the season with a 16-3 record.
Oregon's leading scorers are center Nate Bittle and guard Jackson Shelstad, but Bittle has been limited to an average of six points in the last three losses for the Ducks. Against Minnesota, Bittle was held scoreless as Oregon fell 77-69.
Shelstad failed to score a point against UCLA, but in the Nebraska game, the Oregon guard finished with 16 points and shot 3 for 8 from three-point range. The Ducks cut the deficit to four points against the Cornhuskers on a three-point play from guard TJ Bamba. However, Nebraska held on to the lead and left Matthew Knight Arena with a 77-71 win.
MORE: Dillon Gabriel Throws Record-Breaking Ball At Senior Bowl: Crushes Josh Allen Speed
MORE: NFL To Hire Ohio State Buckeyes Offensive Coordinator Chip Kelly?
MORE: Oregon Ducks Or Georgia Bulldogs To Land Nation’s No. 2 Recruit Immanuel Iheanacho?
Now at 16-6, Altman and the Ducks will look to turn things around on a road trip with games against the Michigan Wolverines and Michigan State Spartans.
Michigan State fell to No. 9 after the Spartans were upset by unranked USC.
"It's hard with [Magic Johnson] and his wife there to not play Michigan State basketball. I think USC had something to do with it," said Spartans coach Tom Izzo after the loss to the Trojans.
Michigan State will close out their trip to Los Angeles with a game against UCLA on Tuesady before hosting Oregon on Saturday.
Here is the full AP Top-25 Poll:
1 Auburn
2 Duke
3 Alabama
4 Tennessee
5 Houston
6 Florida
7 Purdue
8 Iowa State
9 Michigan State
10 Texas A&M
11 Marquette
12 St. John's
13 Texas Tech
14 Kentucky
15 Missouri
16 Kansas
17 Memphis
18 Maryland
19 UConn
20 Arizona
21 Wisconsin
22 Mississippi State
23 Illinois
24 Michigan
25 Ole Miss
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Makes History: Wins Stallings Award For Leadership
MORE: Illinois Coach Bret Bieliema Takes Shot At Los Angeles Chargers' Jim Harbaugh
MORE: Why Denver Broncos Quarterback Bo Nix Declined NFL Pro Bowl Invite: Injury Procedure?
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Chris Hampton Candidate to Replace Ohio State Buckeyes' Jim Knowles?