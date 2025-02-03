Ducks Digest

Top-25 Basketball Rankings Shakeup: Oregon Ducks, Iowa State, Kansas Tumble

In the latest AP Top-25 Poll for men's basketball, the Oregon Ducks fell out of the rankings after losing a third consecutive game to the Nebraska Cornhuskers. The No. 8 Iowa State Cyclones, No. 16 Kansas Jayhawks, and No. 22 Mississippi State Bulldogs also tumbled. The No. 1 Auburn Tigers and No. 2 Duke Blue Devils stayed put at the to top the rankings.

Charlie Viehl

Feb 2, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dana Altman gives player instructions during the first half against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Matthew Knight Arena.
Feb 2, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dana Altman gives player instructions during the first half against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Matthew Knight Arena. / Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images
The Oregon Ducks men's basketball team lost to the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Sunday night, and their ranking suffered the consequences in the Week 14 edition of the AP Top-25 Poll. Oregon coach Dana Altman and his team are now unranked and completely out of the top-25 after being No. 16 team only a week ago.

Seven teams in the top-15 teams lost on Saturday, meaning there was plenty of movement in the most recent update of the top-25. Joining Oregon as the biggest movers in the poll were No. 22 Mississippi State (down eight spots), Iowa State (down five spots), Kansas (down five spots), Illinois (down five spots),

During the week, the Ducks were dominated on the road by the UCLA Bruins before losing to Nebraska. The loss to the Cornhuskers marked Oregon's third consecutive loss after starting the season with a 16-3 record.

Oregon's leading scorers are center Nate Bittle and guard Jackson Shelstad, but Bittle has been limited to an average of six points in the last three losses for the Ducks. Against Minnesota, Bittle was held scoreless as Oregon fell 77-69.

Shelstad failed to score a point against UCLA, but in the Nebraska game, the Oregon guard finished with 16 points and shot 3 for 8 from three-point range. The Ducks cut the deficit to four points against the Cornhuskers on a three-point play from guard TJ Bamba. However, Nebraska held on to the lead and left Matthew Knight Arena with a 77-71 win.

Now at 16-6, Altman and the Ducks will look to turn things around on a road trip with games against the Michigan Wolverines and Michigan State Spartans.

Michigan State fell to No. 9 after the Spartans were upset by unranked USC.

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo sits during warmups before a game against the USC Trojans at Galen Center
Feb 1, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo sits during warmups before a game against the USC Trojans at Galen Center. / William Navarro-Imagn Images

"It's hard with [Magic Johnson] and his wife there to not play Michigan State basketball. I think USC had something to do with it," said Spartans coach Tom Izzo after the loss to the Trojans.

Michigan State will close out their trip to Los Angeles with a game against UCLA on Tuesady before hosting Oregon on Saturday.

Here is the full AP Top-25 Poll:

1 Auburn

2 Duke

3 Alabama

4 Tennessee

5 Houston

6 Florida

7 Purdue

8 Iowa State

9 Michigan State

10 Texas A&M

11 Marquette

12 St. John's

13 Texas Tech

14 Kentucky

15 Missouri

16 Kansas

17 Memphis

18 Maryland

19 UConn

20 Arizona

21 Wisconsin

22 Mississippi State

23 Illinois

24 Michigan

25 Ole Miss

Charlie Viehl
CHARLIE VIEHL

Charlie Viehl is a 23-year old Boston College graduate and is an Oregon Ducks and USC Trojans beat reporter for On SI. A native of Pasadena, California, he covered sports across Los Angeles while at Loyola High School and edited the Gabelli Presidential Scholars Program’s magazine at BC. While pursuing a career in sports journalism, he is also a lifelong musician. He is excited to bring his passion for storytelling and sports to fans of college athletics.

