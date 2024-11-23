Is 4-Star Tight End Andrew Olesh Flipping From Michigan Wolverines To Oregon Ducks?
Major recruiting news occurred earlier this week when five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood decided to switch from the LSU Tigers to the Michigan Wolverines. How does the flip of the No. 1 overall recruit in the Class of 2025 affect four-star tight end Andrew Olesh's college decision?
Olesh, the current Michigan commit is still considering a move over to coach Dan Lanning of the Oregon Ducks. His biggest question to stay with the Wolverines was surrounded around who would be his quarterback next season and that was well answered from Michigan coach Sherrone Moore.
The Penn State Nittany Lions are still in the mix for Olesh but it seems now like a two-way race between the Ducks and the Wolverines for the star tight end.
Olesh is the nation's No. 47 overall recruit and the No. 3 tight end in the 2025 recruiting class out of Southern Lehigh in Central Valley, Pennsylvania, according to 247Sports. He's familiar with the atmosphere at Autzen Stadium as Olesh was in attendance for the 38-9 win over the Illinois Fighting Illini back on Oct. 26.
“The visit was phenomenal. What stood out to me was the statement win against a really good Illinois team, and the relationships I built with the coaching staff. I really enjoyed spending time with coach Lanning and coach [Drew] Mehringer too. We went through film on their tight ends and they showed me how they would utilize my talents in their offensive scheme.”- 2025 Andrew Olesh via On3
Oregon went into Ann Arbor earlier this month on Nov. 2 and took away a 38-17 victory from the Big House. It was a rushing attack from the Ducks as running back Noah Whittington (two touchdowns, 36 rushing yards), quarterback Dillon Gabriel (one touchdown, 23 rushing yards), and running Jordan James (one touchdown, 117 rushing yards) each put up points on the scoreboard through the underrated Oregon ground game.
Olesh has another planned official visit to Eugene for the Senior Day matchup against rival Washington Huskies on Saturday, Nov. 30. The Ducks look to complete their undefeated regular season and hold onto their unanimous No. 1 ranking as the nation's best college football team. Lanning's groups has already clinched a spot in the Big Ten Conference title game on Dec. 7 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.
