Washington Huskies' Jedd Fisch Reveals Quarterback Plans Against Oregon Ducks
The Oregon Ducks are on their much-needed bye week after playing eight games in row, and the Ducks will take on the Washington Huskies in their season finale next week.
The Huskies are also on a bye week but are going through a personnel change 11 games into the year.
Despite being an 11-game starter, Washington quarterback Will Rogers has been replaced in the second half in two consecutive games. As a result, Huskies' coach Jedd Fisch has not named a starter prior to their showdown vs. Oregon.
During a media availability session, Fisch said that the Huskies have not and will not name a starter before their game vs. the Ducks.
“We will not announce anything,” Fisch said. “We will not announce who the starting quarterback is going to be.”
Usually, coaches like to give this type of answer to make game planning more difficult for the opposing coaches. It is more difficult to game plan for two quarterbacks, especially if they possess different skill sets from their counterpart. However, it remains to be seen if Fisch is genuinely opening up the quarterback competition, or if he's trying to motivate his graduate transfer quarterback during the bye week.
Fisch added that he and the Huskies' coaching staff will decide on a starter by next week.
Rogers was replaced by freshman quarterback Demond Williams Jr. in Washington's loss to Penn State, and then again in their win over UCLA the following week. Williams Jr. followed Fisch from Arizona to Washington and has served as the Huskies No. 2 quarterback for a majority of the season.
During their win over UCLA, Williams Jr. stepped in for Rogers to start the second half, despite the Huskies owning a 14-10 lead. Rogers threw for two interceptions and 115 yards on 13 of 21 passing in the first half which led to Fisch playing Rogers in favor of Williams Jr.
Williams Jr. completed seven of his eight pass attempts for 67 yards and one touchdown. He added 31 yards on the ground on six carries. He led Washington to three consecutive scoring drives and won Big Ten freshman of the Week honors for his play in the win over the Bruins.
Oregon and Washington will face off on Nov. 23, and the Ducks might not know which quarterback they will face until kickoff.
