Oregon Ducks Schedule: Washington Huskies Kickoff Time, TV Broadcast Announced

Bri Amaranthus

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning takes the field as the No. 6 Oregon Ducks host the No. 24 Washington Huskies Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. Ncaa Football Oregon Washington Football Washington At Oregon
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning takes the field as the No. 6 Oregon Ducks host the No. 24 Washington Huskies Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. Ncaa Football Oregon Washington Football Washington At Oregon / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK
Schedule update for No. 1 Oregon Ducks vs. rival Washington Huskies in Oregon's final Big Ten Conference game of the regular season. The Ducks and Huskies will kick off at 4:30 PM PT / 7:30 PM ET on NBC on Nov. 30 in Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. It will be senior night in Autzen Stadium.

The Huskies have won three straight games against Oregon, including twice last season, upsetting the Ducks in the Pac-12 Conference Championship game. Oregon coach Dan Lanning has never beaten Washington.

Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning leads the team parade before a game against the Washington State Cougars at Autzen Stadiu
Oct 21, 2023; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning leads the team parade before a game against the Washington State Cougars at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images / Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

"All right. That one hurts," Lanning said last December after losing in the Pac-12 Title game. "I thought our guys fought for the entire game, four-quarter fight. You can’t start off slow against a really good team. We obviously started off slow."

Oregon is 11-0 after beating the Wisconsin Badgers 16-13 last Saturday, and the Ducks will have the chance to finish undefeated in the regular season against their bitter rival Washington. The Huskies are 6-5 under coach Jedd Fisch in his first year at Washington.

The Ducks will not know who Washington has at quarterback ahead of the game.

Washington's 11-game starting quarterback Will Rogers has been replaced in the second half in two consecutive games. As a result, Huskies' coach Jedd Fisch has not named a starter prior to their showdown vs. Oregon.

“We will not announce anything,” Fisch said. “We will not announce who the starting quarterback is going to be.”

While both teams have changed considerably from the 2023 season, Oregon is certainly looking for revenge after Washington beat the Ducks twice last year: once in the regular season and again in the Pac-12 Championship Game. However, the Huskies are no longer led by coach Kalen DeBoer, now at Alabama, and quarterback Michael Penix Jr., now with the Atlanta Falcons.

Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix (10) prepares to hike the ball against the Washington Huskies during the third quarter
Dec 1, 2023; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix (10) prepares to hike the ball against the Washington Huskies during the third quarter at Allegiant Stadium. / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

While the Ducks themselves might not admit it, the bye week is a much needed one for Oregon. Key starters like defensive end Jordan Burch, wide receiver Tez Johnson, offensive lineman Marcus Harper, and others have all been dealing with injuries that have caused them to miss time this season.

The Ducks are also coming off of an eight-week stretch in which they played eight consecutive Big Ten Conference Games. Oregon coach Dan Lanning and his team have successfully navigated the season so far as the Ducks remain unscathed through their first 11 games.

Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Marcus Harper II lifts Oregon Ducks wide receiver Tez Johnson into the air after a touchdown
Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Marcus Harper II lifts Oregon Ducks wide receiver Tez Johnson into the air after a touchdown as the Oregon Ducks host the Idaho Vandals Saturday / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

After the "work week," the Ducks have a chance to improve to 12-0 over the Washington Huskies on Nov. 30.

Bri Amaranthus
BRI AMARANTHUS

Bri Amaranthus is an Emmy-winning sports reporter with over 12 years of experience in television, radio, podcasting, and digital sports journalism. She has been with Sports Illustrated for four years, providing breaking news, exclusive interviews, and analysis on the NFL, college sports, and the NBA. Prior to joining SI, Bri hosted NBC Sports Northwest's prime-time television show, where she also served as the Oregon beat reporter and created content covering both the NBA and college sports. Throughout her career, Bri has achieved significant milestones, including covering major events like the NBA Finals, NFL playoffs, College Football Playoff, NCAA Basketball Tournament, NFL Draft, and the NFL Combine. She earned a D1 scholarship to play softball at the University of San Diego and won two state softball titles in high school in Oregon. In addition to her Emmy win for NBC's All-Star Coach special, she has received multiple Emmy nominations, highlighting her dedication and talent in sports journalism.

