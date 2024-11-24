Oregon Ducks Schedule: Washington Huskies Kickoff Time, TV Broadcast Announced
Schedule update for No. 1 Oregon Ducks vs. rival Washington Huskies in Oregon's final Big Ten Conference game of the regular season. The Ducks and Huskies will kick off at 4:30 PM PT / 7:30 PM ET on NBC on Nov. 30 in Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. It will be senior night in Autzen Stadium.
The Huskies have won three straight games against Oregon, including twice last season, upsetting the Ducks in the Pac-12 Conference Championship game. Oregon coach Dan Lanning has never beaten Washington.
"All right. That one hurts," Lanning said last December after losing in the Pac-12 Title game. "I thought our guys fought for the entire game, four-quarter fight. You can’t start off slow against a really good team. We obviously started off slow."
Oregon is 11-0 after beating the Wisconsin Badgers 16-13 last Saturday, and the Ducks will have the chance to finish undefeated in the regular season against their bitter rival Washington. The Huskies are 6-5 under coach Jedd Fisch in his first year at Washington.
The Ducks will not know who Washington has at quarterback ahead of the game.
Washington's 11-game starting quarterback Will Rogers has been replaced in the second half in two consecutive games. As a result, Huskies' coach Jedd Fisch has not named a starter prior to their showdown vs. Oregon.
“We will not announce anything,” Fisch said. “We will not announce who the starting quarterback is going to be.”
While both teams have changed considerably from the 2023 season, Oregon is certainly looking for revenge after Washington beat the Ducks twice last year: once in the regular season and again in the Pac-12 Championship Game. However, the Huskies are no longer led by coach Kalen DeBoer, now at Alabama, and quarterback Michael Penix Jr., now with the Atlanta Falcons.
While the Ducks themselves might not admit it, the bye week is a much needed one for Oregon. Key starters like defensive end Jordan Burch, wide receiver Tez Johnson, offensive lineman Marcus Harper, and others have all been dealing with injuries that have caused them to miss time this season.
The Ducks are also coming off of an eight-week stretch in which they played eight consecutive Big Ten Conference Games. Oregon coach Dan Lanning and his team have successfully navigated the season so far as the Ducks remain unscathed through their first 11 games.
After the "work week," the Ducks have a chance to improve to 12-0 over the Washington Huskies on Nov. 30.
