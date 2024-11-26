Washington Huskies' Jedd Fisch On Oregon Ducks: 'Our Guys Believe' In Upsets
Washington Huskies (6-5, 4-4) coach Jedd Fisch spoke with the media about the upcoming football rivalry showdown vs. the No. 1 Oregon Ducks (11-0, 8-0) in Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. He didn't reveal who will start at quarterback for Washington, although his did say that he had a "good idea" of who will be starting.
Oregon coach Dan Lanning hasn't had to deal with that problem as there were no questions surrounding who would be the first quarterback on the depth chart. Heisman Trophy hopeful Dillon Gabriel was handed the reins to the offense and hasn't looked back.
Mississippi State transfer and now Washington quarterback Will Rogers has started all 11 games for the Huskies this season. He has thrown for 2,458 passing yards on a 69.1 completion percentage to go along with 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions.
"Will's experience showed up at practice. A guy that has started 51 games and a guy that has understood all the different elements and a guy that has handled the ups and downs. For Will, he certainly was able to take a deep breath and handle it really well this week."- Washington coach Jedd Fisch
Freshman quarterback Demond Williams Jr. has been thrown in the mix for certain run packages throughout the season. He has rushed for one touchdown and 217 rushing yards on 41 carries.
"Demond's energy and confidence showed up. His ability to jump right in and feel really good about leading the group whenever it was his turn. He did a really nice job there, as well."- Washington coach Jedd Fisch
Since the Washington State Cougars stayed put in the Pac-12 Conference, the Apple Cup rivalry had to be pushed up to the early non-conference part of their schedule. Fisch is glad to end the season with the opportunity to play a conference rival in the Ducks.
"I think it's really good that you have a conference game to end your season. That's a necessity to end the season with. Having a conference rivalry game has so much impact on the season, that's what makes it special. The fact that we can continue to do that with a team like Oregon is great."- Washington coach Jedd Fisch
Fisch knows that his team needs to be close to perfect to knock off the No.1 team in the country on the road and is ready for whatever that environment will throw at the Huskies. He is looking to keep above a .500 winning percentage in league play in the school's first season with the Big Ten Conference.
"Our guys believe when we do execute offensively, defensively and in the kicking game that gives us a chance to compete with everybody and beat teams that are favorites... We know that if we don't play at our best we'll certainly have a huge challenge in front of us. It's not a team where we can be just okay and win."- Washington coach Jedd Fisch
Senior Night at Autzen Stadium will take place on Saturday, Nov. 30 at 4:30 PM PT as Oregon looks to remain the only undefeated team in the nation. It's time to honor the likes of Dillon Gabriel, Jordan Burch, Terrance Ferguson, Tez Johnson, Bryce Boettcher to name just a few.
