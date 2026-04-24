Best Remaining Oregon Prospects After Round 1 of NFL Draft
In this story:
The Oregon Ducks had two players selected in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft on Thursday night in tight end Kenyon Sadiq, selected No. 16 overall by the New York Jets, and safety Dillon Thieneman, selected No. 25 overall by the Chicago Bears.
With day one of the draft in the books and Sadiq and Thieneman off the board, who are the best remaining Oregon prospects left?
Top Remaining Oregon Ducks Prospects
Even with Sadiq and Thieneman already taken, there are still many Ducks out there that could hear their name on Day 2 or Day 3 of the draft. Here are some of the top remaining Oregon prospects still out there.
Emmanuel Pregnon
According to ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr., the highest ranked Duck that is available going into day two is offensive lineman Emmanuel Pregnon. Pregnon went into the draft as the No. 34 overall player on Kiper’s big board.
Pregnon measured in at the 2026 NFL Combine at 6-4, 314 pounds. His NFL Next Gen Stats total combine score of 80 ranked No. 1 out of all guards that participated.
Pregnon had three different stops along his college football journey. He played for the Wyoming Cowboys from 2020-2022 and the USC Trojans from 2023-2024 before spending his final season at Oregon in 2025.
With the Ducks, Pregnon was named a First-team All-American and First-team All-Big Ten in 2025.
Bryce Boettcher
The next highest ranked Oregon player on Kiper’s big board is linebacker Bryce Boettcher at No. 150.
Boettcher measured in at 6-1, 230 pounds at the 2026 NFL Combine. His NFL Next Gen Stats total score of 74 ranked No. 8 among participating linebackers.
Boettcher played his full collegiate career from 2021-2025 with Oregon. He had his most productive season in 2025, tallying 136 total tackles, six passes defended 5.5 tackles for loss, one sack, one interception, and two forced fumbles.
Boettcher was named a First-team All-American and won the Burlsworth Trophy for being the most outstanding FBS college football player who began their career as a walk-on.
Other Top Remaining Ducks
Outside of Pregnon and Boettcher, there are still numerous Ducks that are expected to hear their name called on either Day 2 or Day 3 of the draft:
Jadon Canday, Defensive Back
Isaiah World, Offensive Lineman
Alex Harkey, Offensive Lineman
Malik Benson, Wide Receiver
According to NFL Mock Draft Database, Canady and World are both projected fifth round picks while Harkey and Benson are looked at as seventh round selections. Another Duck that just missed the seventh round projection is running back Noah Whittington. It wouldn't be surprising if he ended up being one of the last picks, but he is currently projected as going undrafted.
It looks unlikely for Oregon to reach their program record of having 10 players selected in a single draft from 2025. However, having eight or nine players this year is very much in play.
Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.Follow cory_pappas1