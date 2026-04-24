Best Remaining Oregon Prospects After Round 1 of NFL Draft

The Oregon Ducks had two players selected in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft on Thursday night in tight end Kenyon Sadiq, selected No. 16 overall by the New York Jets, and safety Dillon Thieneman, selected No. 25 overall by the Chicago Bears.

With day one of the draft in the books and Sadiq and Thieneman off the board, who are the best remaining Oregon prospects left?

Top Remaining Oregon Ducks Prospects

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning attends Oregon Pro Day on March 17, 2026, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Even with Sadiq and Thieneman already taken, there are still many Ducks out there that could hear their name on Day 2 or Day 3 of the draft. Here are some of the top remaining Oregon prospects still out there.

Emmanuel Pregnon

Oregon’s Emmanuel Pregnon, center, takes the field before the game against Oklahoma State at Autzen. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

According to ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr., the highest ranked Duck that is available going into day two is offensive lineman Emmanuel Pregnon. Pregnon went into the draft as the No. 34 overall player on Kiper’s big board.

Pregnon measured in at the 2026 NFL Combine at 6-4, 314 pounds. His NFL Next Gen Stats total combine score of 80 ranked No. 1 out of all guards that participated.

Pregnon had three different stops along his college football journey. He played for the Wyoming Cowboys from 2020-2022 and the USC Trojans from 2023-2024 before spending his final season at Oregon in 2025.

With the Ducks, Pregnon was named a First-team All-American and First-team All-Big Ten in 2025.

Bryce Boettcher

Oregon’s Bryce Boettcher celebrates the Ducks' victory over James Madison at the end of the game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene Dec. 20, 2025. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The next highest ranked Oregon player on Kiper’s big board is linebacker Bryce Boettcher at No. 150.

Boettcher measured in at 6-1, 230 pounds at the 2026 NFL Combine. His NFL Next Gen Stats total score of 74 ranked No. 8 among participating linebackers.

Boettcher played his full collegiate career from 2021-2025 with Oregon. He had his most productive season in 2025, tallying 136 total tackles, six passes defended 5.5 tackles for loss, one sack, one interception, and two forced fumbles.

Boettcher was named a First-team All-American and won the Burlsworth Trophy for being the most outstanding FBS college football player who began their career as a walk-on.

Other Top Remaining Ducks

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon defensive back Jadon Canady (DB03) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Outside of Pregnon and Boettcher, there are still numerous Ducks that are expected to hear their name called on either Day 2 or Day 3 of the draft:

Jadon Canday, Defensive Back

Isaiah World, Offensive Lineman

Alex Harkey, Offensive Lineman

Malik Benson, Wide Receiver

According to NFL Mock Draft Database, Canady and World are both projected fifth round picks while Harkey and Benson are looked at as seventh round selections. Another Duck that just missed the seventh round projection is running back Noah Whittington. It wouldn't be surprising if he ended up being one of the last picks, but he is currently projected as going undrafted.

It looks unlikely for Oregon to reach their program record of having 10 players selected in a single draft from 2025. However, having eight or nine players this year is very much in play.

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