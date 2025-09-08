Why Oregon’s Bo Nix Harsh Self-Critiques Could Boost His NFL Career
Former Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix got his second season in the NFL underway in the Denver Broncos Week One win over the Tennessee Titans. Despite the Broncos coming out with a 20-12 win, Nix struggled, turning the ball over three times.
Bo Nix Turns Ball over Three Times in Broncos Win
Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix was hard on himself after the Broncos 20-12 Week One win. Nix went 25/40 passing for 176 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions. Nix also had a lost fumble.
The Denver defense was nails against the Titans offense, allowing only 133 total yards. Tennessee was starting rookie quarterback Cam Ward, who made his NFL debut. Ward was selected No. 1 overall in the 2025 Draft. He went 12/28 for 112 yards with zero touchdowns and zero interceptions.
Bo Nix spoke to reporters after the game and was hard on himself about his three turnovers.
“I think I’m tougher on myself now because you know better and I’ve had some experience…Every year of my career I’ve thrown a pick in, probably,” Nix said. “As much as I’m going to try in the future, I’m probably going to throw one every year and so just got limit them and hopefully I’ll stay at two for awhile.”
Nix has matured quickly as an NFL quarterback. He acknowledged that while he aims to limit his turnovers going forward, sometimes those things are just going to happen. This shows that while Nix isn't going to be reckless on the field, he's not afraid of making mistakes. That is a great mindset to have as a quarterback.
His teammate, Broncos safety Talanoa Hufanga has a lot of confidence in Nix.
"I got a lot of confidence. I wouldn't be wearing this shirt if I didn't have confidence in my guy," Hufanga said in the postgame press conference wearing a Bo Nix shirt.
Nix Looking To Build Off Rookie Season
Bo Nix was selected by the Denver Broncos No. 12 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft following two great seasons with the Oregon Ducks. In his final collegiate season, Nix led the Ducks to 12 wins, a Fiesta Bowl win, and finished third in Heisman trophy voting. He threw for 4,508 yards, 45 touchdowns, and only three interceptions in 2023 with Oregon.
As a rookie with the Broncos in 2024, Nix got off to a rough start. It took Nix four games before he threw his first touchdown pass. In his three prior games, he had zero passing touchdowns while throwing four interceptions.
Nix began to settle in as the season progressed. After the Broncos started 0-2, they finished the year going 10-5, locking up a wild card spot in the playoffs with a 10-7 overall record. This snapped a nine-year playoff drought for then Broncos.
Overall in 2024, Nix threw for 3,775 yards, 29 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. Will he build off this in 2025 and take another step forward?