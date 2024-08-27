Oregon Ducks Coach Dan Lanning Reveals Bo Nix’s Denver Broncos Goals
EUGENE- When Bo Nix was named the starting quarterback for the Denver Broncos earlier this week, it marked a new chapter in the young signal-caller's career. After spending the past two seasons as an Oregon Duck, Nix will now be the leader of an NFL offense, an opportunity he has worked tirelessly to earn.
On Monday, Oregon head coach Dan Lanning expressed his excitement for Nix's new role, praising the quarterback's dedication and humility throughout his football career.
"Excited for Bo. You don't know when that's going to happen or come," Lanning said. "Bo realizes he just went to work. He's gone to work every single day. And now that he's been named that, that wasn't his goal, wasn't to just become the starter, it's to play winning football."
Nix's journey to the NFL has been anything but linear. After a standout high school career in Alabama, he burst onto the scene as a true freshman at Auburn in 2019, earning SEC Freshman of the Year honors. However, his time with the Auburn Tigers was marked by inconsistency, as he struggled to find his footing at the collegiate level.
Nix transferred to Oregon in 2022 where he developed under Oregon coach Dan Lanning and offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Will Stein. As a Duck, Nix took flight, starting all 13 games and ranking No. 5 among all FBS players with 44 total touchdowns (29 passing, 14 rushing, and 1 receiving). Nix played a pivotal role in leading the team to a 10-3 record and a victory in the Holiday Bowl. But this was only the beginning.
As a fifth-year senior in 2023, Nix defied expectations, becoming one of the best quarterbacks in college football and one of the best seasons by a quarterback in Oregon history. Nix became the fourth Heisman Trophy finalist in program history while breaking Oregon single-season records for completions (364), passing yards (4,508), and passing touchdowns (45). The Ducks finished the season 12-2.
Nix's historic 2023 performance at Oregon solidified his status as one of the top quarterbacks in college football and positioned him for a successful NFL career, which is only growing as he takes on the starting quarterback role for the Denver Broncos.
"I know Bo will be humble and continue to prepare the way he always has. But I think obviously Denver's a great fit for him, and they've done a good job of developing him as he's been there," said Lanning.
Now, as Nix prepares to embark on his NFL career, he does so with a renewed sense of purpose and a determination to prove himself at the highest level. The Broncos, who have struggled to find stability at the quarterback position in recent years, are banking on Nix's potential to help turn the franchise around.
Since Nix's arrival in Denver, he has received high praise from Broncos coach Sean Payton and has even drawn comparisons to New Orleans Hall of Fame quarterback Drew Brees.
"I used to say this all the time: The sack numbers are a reflection more on the quarterback than the offensive line," Payton said. "Brees was one of those guys, he was a tough sack. And I think Bo has traits like that."
Nix, the Broncos' latest starting quarterback, has already led the Broncos to a 3-0 preseason schedule. Nix and his Broncos will begin the 2024 regular season Sunday, September 8th in Seattle against the Seahawks at 1:05 p.m. PT.
