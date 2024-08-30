Oregon Ducks vs. Idaho Vandals Preview: Injuries, Odds, Prediction
EUGENE - The No. 3 Oregon Ducks host the Idaho Vandals on Saturday late afternoon to kick of their 2024 college football season in Autzen Stadium. This matchup is highlighted by the first look at Oregon transfer quarterback Dillon Gabriel, a Heisman Trophy candidate who has built quick chemistry with his teammates.
If Oregon wins, the Ducks will extend their nonconference home winning streak to 33 games, which leads the nation for most consecutive.
More newcomers to watch are transfer receiver Evan Stewart, cornerback Jabbar Muhammad, safety Kobe Savage and defensive tackles Derrick Harmon and Jamaree Caldwell.
It is likely that transfer quarterback Dante Moore will also see playing time as well.
Also exciting to keep an eye on are Oregon's returning offensive weapons in wide receiver Tez Johnson and tight end Terrance Ferguson.
Last season, Johnson broke the Oregon single-season record for receptions with a career-high 86 while recording his first career 1,000-yard receiving season. Johnson's 1,182 receiving yards were third-most in single-season program history, and his career-best 10 receiving touchdowns tied for fourth-most.
Ferguson has a chance to become the most accomplished tight end in Duck history. The senior is only nine receptions away from joining Ed Dickson (124, 2006-09) and Josh Wilcox (103, 1993-96) as the only Oregon tight ends to reach 100 career catches. He is currently tied for third all-time among Oregon tight ends with 13 career touchdown catches, two shy of Wilcox's record of 15.
Don't overlook the Idaho Vandals though, a highly-regarded Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) team from the Big Sky Conference. Gabriel and the Ducks will face a Vandal defense ranked third in the Big Sky last season. They allowed 35 touchdowns for an average of 22.1 points per game.
On offense, Idaho is led by redshirt sophomore quarterback Jack Layne. Layne, the Gatorade Player of the Year from Lake Oswego, has caught the attention of Oregon coach Dan Lanning.
"He was a good player here in the state of Oregon," said Lanning. "So obviously that's showing up there for them."
POLLS: Oregon enters 2024 at No. 3 in both the coaches and Associated Press polls, the program's highest preseason ranking since 2014. Oregon is one of four Big Ten teams in the preseason AP top 10 and one of six in the top 25, along with No. 2 Ohio State, No. 8 Penn State, No. 9 Michigan, No. 23 USC and No. 25 Iowa.
RECORD ALERT: Gabriel needs 135 passing yards to become the eighth player in FBS history to reach 15,000 in a career.
INJURY UPDATE: Cornerback Jahlil Florence (leg injury) will not be available. Offensive lineman Dave Iuli (broken foot) will not be available. Gary Bryant Jr. is expected to be available.
FUN FACT: The Ducks led the nation in fewest sacks allowed in 2023 and 2022 with only five total sacks in each season.
PREDICTION: Oregon wins by 35+ points, Gabriel plays for the first half only and the Ducks flex their running game. Duck trnasfer cornerback Jabbar Muhammad gets his first interception at Oregon.
RECORDS: Oregon Ducks (0-0) vs. Idaho Vandals (0-0)
ODDS: Oregon is a massive 44.5-point favorite vs. the Vandals
GAME TIME: Saturday August 31, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. PT
LOCATION: Autzen Stadium - Eugene, OR
TV: Big Ten Network
RADIO: KUJZ-FM 95.3 (Eugene) | KFXX-AM 1080 (Portland) | Sirius: 133 | XM: 197
THE FINAL WORD:
“We've seen FCS teams give power five teams really hard games,” said Lanning. "We have to go be the best to be the best version of Oregon that we can be.”
"I think as a coach, you always enjoy all the time you have to get ready for games and to get your team ready to go out there and play. But I think our guys are certainly excited and ready to go hit somebody else and go play somebody else.”
