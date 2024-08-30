Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks vs. Idaho Vandals Preview: Injuries, Odds, Prediction

The No. 3 Oregon Ducks host the Idaho Vandals on Saturday late afternoon to kick of their 2024 college football season in Autzen Stadium. This matchup is highlighted by the first look at Oregon transfer quarterback Dillon Gabriel, a Heisman Trophy candidate who has built quick chemistry with his teammates.

Bri Amaranthus

Oregon tight end Patrick Herbert runs during practice with the Oregon Ducks Wednesday Aug. 21, 2024 at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, Ore.
Oregon tight end Patrick Herbert runs during practice with the Oregon Ducks Wednesday Aug. 21, 2024 at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

EUGENE - The No. 3 Oregon Ducks host the Idaho Vandals on Saturday late afternoon to kick of their 2024 college football season in Autzen Stadium. This matchup is highlighted by the first look at Oregon transfer quarterback Dillon Gabriel, a Heisman Trophy candidate who has built quick chemistry with his teammates.

 If Oregon wins, the Ducks will extend their nonconference home winning streak to 33 games, which leads the nation for most consecutive.

More newcomers to watch are transfer receiver Evan Stewart, cornerback Jabbar Muhammad, safety Kobe Savage and defensive tackles Derrick Harmon and Jamaree Caldwell.

Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel walks the field during practice with the Ducks
Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel walks the field during practice with the Ducks Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2024 at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

It is likely that transfer quarterback Dante Moore will also see playing time as well.

Also exciting to keep an eye on are Oregon's returning offensive weapons in wide receiver Tez Johnson and tight end Terrance Ferguson.

Last season, Johnson broke the Oregon single-season record for receptions with a career-high 86 while recording his first career 1,000-yard receiving season. Johnson's 1,182 receiving yards were third-most in single-season program history, and his career-best 10 receiving touchdowns tied for fourth-most.

Ferguson has a chance to become the most accomplished tight end in Duck history. The senior is only nine receptions away from joining Ed Dickson (124, 2006-09) and Josh Wilcox (103, 1993-96) as the only Oregon tight ends to reach 100 career catches. He is currently tied for third all-time among Oregon tight ends with 13 career touchdown catches, two shy of Wilcox's record of 15.

Oregon tight end Terrance Ferguson makes a catch during practice with the Ducks
Oregon tight end Terrance Ferguson makes a catch during practice with the Ducks Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2024 at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Don't overlook the Idaho Vandals though, a highly-regarded Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) team from the Big Sky Conference. Gabriel and the Ducks will face a Vandal defense ranked third in the Big Sky last season. They allowed 35 touchdowns for an average of 22.1 points per game.

On offense, Idaho is led by redshirt sophomore quarterback Jack Layne. Layne, the Gatorade Player of the Year from Lake Oswego, has caught the attention of Oregon coach Dan Lanning.

"He was a good player here in the state of Oregon," said Lanning. "So obviously that's showing up there for them."

POLLS: Oregon enters 2024 at No. 3 in both the coaches and Associated Press polls, the program's highest preseason ranking since 2014. Oregon is one of four Big Ten teams in the preseason AP top 10 and one of six in the top 25, along with No. 2 Ohio State, No. 8 Penn State, No. 9 Michigan, No. 23 USC and No. 25 Iowa.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning calls out directions during practice with the Oregon Ducks
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning calls out directions during practice with the Oregon Ducks Wednesday Aug. 21, 2024 at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

RECORD ALERT: Gabriel needs 135 passing yards to become the eighth player in FBS history to reach 15,000 in a career.

INJURY UPDATE: Cornerback Jahlil Florence (leg injury) will not be available. Offensive lineman Dave Iuli (broken foot) will not be available. Gary Bryant Jr. is expected to be available.

FUN FACT:  The Ducks led the nation in fewest sacks allowed in 2023 and 2022 with only five total sacks in each season.

PREDICTION: Oregon wins by 35+ points, Gabriel plays for the first half only and the Ducks flex their running game. Duck trnasfer cornerback Jabbar Muhammad gets his first interception at Oregon.

RECORDS: Oregon Ducks (0-0) vs. Idaho Vandals (0-0)

ODDS: Oregon is a massive 44.5-point favorite vs. the Vandals

GAME TIME: Saturday August 31, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. PT

LOCATION: Autzen Stadium - Eugene, OR

TV: Big Ten Network

RADIO: KUJZ-FM 95.3 (Eugene) | KFXX-AM 1080 (Portland) | Sirius: 133 | XM: 197

THE FINAL WORD: 

“We've seen FCS teams give power five teams really hard games,” said Lanning. "We have to go be the best to be the best version of Oregon that we can be.” 

"I think as a coach, you always enjoy all the time you have to get ready for games and to get your team ready to go out there and play. But I think our guys are certainly excited and ready to go hit somebody else and go play somebody else.” 

MORE: Oregon Ducks Subject Of Cheating Investigation Initiated By Colorado Buffaloes: Report

MORE: Oregon Duck Legends Predict Ohio State, Chip Kelly Defeat To Oregon

MORE: How To Watch Oregon Ducks vs. Idaho Vandals, Comcast/Xfinity Big Ten Network Black Out

MORE: Oregon Ducks Fans Outraged at TV Networks for Big Ten Blackouts

MORE: Quarterback Justin Herbert Injury Update: Ready For NFL Week 1?

MORE: Oregon Ducks Release Uniform Combination For Football Season Opener: PHOTOS

Published |Modified
Bri Amaranthus

BRI AMARANTHUS

Bri Amaranthus is an Emmy-winning sports reporter with over 12 years of experience in television, radio, podcasting, and digital sports journalism. She has been with Sports Illustrated for four years, providing breaking news, exclusive interviews, and analysis on the NFL, college sports, and the NBA. Prior to joining SI, Bri hosted NBC Sports Northwest's prime-time television show, where she also served as the Oregon beat reporter and created content covering both the NBA and college sports. Throughout her career, Bri has achieved significant milestones, including covering major events like the NBA Finals, NFL playoffs, College Football Playoff, NCAA Basketball Tournament, NFL Draft, and the NFL Combine. She earned a D1 scholarship to play softball at the University of San Diego and won two state softball titles in high school in Oregon. In addition to her Emmy win for NBC's All-Star Coach special, she has received multiple Emmy nominations, highlighting her dedication and talent in sports journalism.

Home/Football