Carolina Panthers' DJ Johnson Injured in Car Accident, Out vs. Atlanta Falcons
Former Oregon Ducks linebacker DJ Johnson won't be suiting up in the Carolina Panthers' Week 18 season finale against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday after being involved in a car accident.
Fortunately, he did not suffer any life-threatening injuries, but he did sustain a concussion, per reports from Joe Person of The Athletic. The Panthers and Falcons will kick off from Mercedes-Benz Stadium at 1 p.m. ET for an NFC South matchup.
The Panthers listed Johnson as out on Friday due to personal reasons, but Carolina coach Dave Canales told reporters shortly after that he had been involved in the accident.
"We kind of gathered information over the last night and morning, and it was a car accident first and foremost, and that's pretty much what I know about it, but enough to point where he's in evaluation right now," Canales said, per Person. "I have not seen him so I'd have to talk to the guys to see where he's at."
This season with Carolina, the former Duck has played in 14 games while making two starts. After being a third-round pick of the Panthers out of Oregon in the 2023 NFL Draft, he's played in 27 games (five starts) while posting 60 total tackles (25 solo), half a sack, a fumble recovery and a pass breakup.
Johnson, a Sacramento, California, native, started his collegiate career at Miami before transferring to Oregon, where he played four full seasons. He sat out the entire 2018 regular season due to the old transfer rules but played in Oregon's bowl game at the end of the year.
During his first full year with the Ducks in 2019, Johnson played in 13 games while posting 14 total tackles
But in 2020, Johnson became well known for his versatility when he made the switch to tight end and proved to be a productive depth piece on offense. He finished the year with 10 grabs for 113 yards and three touchdowns, which was highlighted by catching a 16-yard score from quarterback Tyler Shough in the Pac-12 Championship against the USC Trojans.
He spent more time on defense in 2021 as an outside linebacker but still received reps on offense. According to Oregon Athletics, Johnson played 152 snaps on defense, 98 on offense as a tight end and 18 on special teams.
Johnson switched back to defense full-time in 2022 and earned Coaches Pac-12 All-Conference honorable mention honors after finishing with 39 total tackles (15 solo), six sacks and two pass breakups.
