Los Angeles Chargers'Justin Herbert Injury Update: Jim Harbaugh Playing Starters vs. Raiders?
The Los Angeles Chargers have clinched a playoff spot in the AFC before their final regular season game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. Will Los Angeles coach Jim Harbaugh rest quarterback Justin Herbert and other starters against Las Vegas? With a win, the former Oregon Ducks leader and his Chargers team have a chance to secure the fifth seed if the Pittsburgh Steelers lose to the Cincinnati Bengals.
However, the Steelers and Bengals play on Saturday night, before Los Angeles' matchup with Las Vegas. A win from the Steelers would lock the Chargers into the six seed, where they currently sit in the AFC playoff picture.
"11 wins sounds better than 10. The plan will be to win," said Harbaugh.
When asked about the potential scenarios of Pittsburgh winning and losing the day before the Chargers' game, Harbaugh declined to get into the hypotheticals.
Before the final week of the regular season, Los Angeles is projected to face the Baltimore Ravens on the road in the first round of the NFL Playoffs as the sixth seed. If the Chargers can climb into the fifth seed, they will face the Houston Texans.
Should Pittsburgh lose and the Chargers win in Week 18, the Steelers would travel to Baltimore for the second time of the season and face the Ravens for the third time of the season in the wild-card round.
However, Baltimore has yet to clinch the AFC North. The Steelers have a chance to jump into the No. 3 seed if the Ravens lose to Cleveland on Saturday before Pittsburgh kicks off against the Cincinnati Bengals.
The Chargers faced the Ravens earlier in the season, losing 30-23. Los Angeles also faced the Steelers and lost 20-10. As for the third possible matchup in the first round, the Chargers did not face the Texans in the regular season.
All signs from Harbaugh and Los Angeles point to them playing their starters against the Raiders with the chance of moving up in the playoff seeding.
"If we were locked into a seed, we're not locked into a seed. So we're playing to move up. I mean, we'd love to be in the fifth seed," Harbaugh said. "That gives you a chance to have a playoff game at home. It could even be in the divisional round at home and the championship game at home, so that's where things stand for us," said Harbaugh.
Herbert has been dealing with multiple injuries this season including two ankle injuries and a leg contusion. Herbert has yet to miss a game this season though, playing through his injuries. Herbert has been sacked 40 times this season. Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Caleb Williams has been sacked the most this season with 67.
While the Chargers will know their official seed in the playoffs before kickoff, it seems as though Herbert and the rest of the Los Angeles starters will see some playing time. The Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders will kick off from Allegiant Stadium on Sunday at 1:25 p.m. PT.
