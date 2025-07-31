Top Running Back Recruit Schedules Visit To Oregon Ducks
The Oregon Ducks are busy scheduling recruits to come visit Autzen Stadium in the fall and have successfully scheduled an official visit with one of the top running backs in the 2027 class.
Four-star Noah Roberts will be in Eugene for Oregon's matchup against the Indiana Hoosiers on Saturday, Oct. 11, per On3. Indiana coach Curt Cignetti's program is coming off a College Football Playoff appearance after finishing the regular season with an 11-1 record.
On3's Steve Wiltfong spoke to the 6-1, 190-pound product about what excites him about the Oregon football program during this early stage of his recruitment.
“Being coached by a young coach like Coach Samples and playing under Coach Lanning and just having to opportunity to go compete right away."- Noah Roberts on Oregon via On3
Roberts has scheduled two other official visits with Big Ten Conference opponents during the fall, the Ohio State Buckeyes on Aug. 30 and Washington Huskies on Sept. 27. He has already taken trips with the Texas Longhorns and nearby Arizona State Sun Devils.
In his first two varsity campaigns with Basha in Chandler, Arizona, he ran for 1,407 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns. Through the air, Roberts had 634 receiving yards and seven touchdowns on 49 receptions. Basha appeared in the Arizona Open State Championship in 2024 and has put together a 21-4 record with Roberts in the backfield.
247 Sports' Greg Biggins calls him a "complete back with speed, power, and contact balance" and compares him to former Texas Longhorns star, current Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson.
He's a multi-sport athlete, running in the 100-meter and 4x100-meter relay. In football, Rivals ranks him as the nation's No. 48 overall recruit, No. 5 at his position, and No. 1 in the state of Arizona.
MORE: What Oregon Ducks Receiver Malik Benson Said About Dante Moore, Evan Stewart Injury
MORE: Georgia Bulldogs Battling Oregon Ducks For Elite 4-Star Recruit
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Opens Up About Coaching Transfer Bear Alexander
MORE: Top-5 College Football Offensive Coordinators Primed To Become Head Coaches
In the 2026 recruiting class, Oregon running backs coach Ra'Shaad Samples, alongside offensive coordinator Will Stein, found their guy in four-star Tradarian Ball. Getting ready for his freshman campaign in Eugene and out of the 2025 class, Jordon Davison is a massive part of Samples' vision for what his running back room can be capable of.
The most spectacular catch of them all came through the transfer portal in Tulane Green Wave's Makhi Hughes, who is expected to make an immediate splash with the Ducks this fall. In his two seasons in New Orleans, Louisiana, Hughes had 1,779 rushing yards and 22 touchdowns on 523 carries. He also chipped in 243 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 30 catches.
Oregon's 2027 class is only getting started, having just two commitments from four-star wide receiver Kesean Bowman and four-star defensive lineman Cameron Pritchett. Roberts wouldn't just be a big-time acquisition for Oregon, but potentially the embellishment of the offensive side in this class. Samples has been recruiting Roberts dating back to his days with Arizona State when they offered him in the eighth grade.