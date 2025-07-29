Oregon Ducks Receiver Kyler Kasper Gives Promising Injury Update
Wide receiver Kyler Kasper has had some tough luck during his time with the Oregon Ducks, including a foot injury that cut his 204 campaign short. The redshirt junior finished with just one reception on the year, going for 21 receiving yards against the Idaho Vandals in the season opener.
Kasper discussed that people should not be sleeping on him heading into the new 2025 campaign at the Oregon Media Day in Eugene on Monday, July 28.
"I'm finally healthy now. It was unfortunate last season, but I feel like it's my time shine. I've been doing everything I can do to get back back healthy, get my body right, gain weight, speed, and all that. I'm ready to roll."- Kyler Kasper at Oregon Media Day
Since joining the Oregon football program in 2022, Kasper hasn't had much productivity. In total, the towering 6-6, 210-pound wideout has had just four receptions for 26 receiving yards and no touchdown catches. Injuries have set back the early part of his collegiate career.
"I had a metatarsal injury on both of my feet. It had been something that I had been dealing with for a while, had to get surgery on it. Knocked that out and I'm stronger than ever. I feel great. Have no problems with it at practice or anything like that."- Kyler Kasper at Oregon Media Day
With senior Evan Stewart out for anywhere from 6-to-12 months with a torn patellar injury suffered during the offseason, the door has opened up for Kasper in first-year wide receiver coach Ross Douglas and offensive coordinator Will Stein's system. Stewart's rehab process has just begun, as Oregon Ducks on SI's Bri Amaranthus reports during a conversation with coach Dan Lanning.
"He's going to be down for a while. I don't want to put a timeline on Stewart. I don't know how long that'll be, but he's on the road to recovery, and he's done a lot for the Ducks. We love having him be a part of our team, and hopefully, at some point, he can make an impact for us. But I don't know exactly what that looks like."- Dan Lanning via Oregon Ducks on SI
A few other names who are expected to help step up in Stewart's place are freshman Dakorien Moore, redshirt sophomore Jurrion Dickey, and senior transfer Malik Benson from the Florida State Seminoles. Whichever Oregon quarterback is named the starter, Dante Moore or Austin Novosad, will have options to spread out the offense, including through junior tight end Kenyon Sadiq.
Lanning and his group open up the 2025 expedition for a first-ever national championship in program history at Autzen Stadium against the Montana State Bobcats of the Big Sky Conference on Saturday, Aug. 30. The game will be televised on the Big Ten Network at 1 p.m. PT. Big Ten Conference play opens up for the Ducks against the Northwestern Wildcats in Evanston, Illinois, on Saturday, Sept. 13, at 9 a.m. PT on Fox.