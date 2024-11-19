College Football Playoff Rankings: Oregon Ducks on Top, Notre Dame and Georgia Rise
The College Football Playoff rankings were released on Tuesday night, and the Oregon Ducks hold the No. 1 ranking for the third consecutive week. The Ducks survived their road trip into Camp Randall Stadium against the Wisconsin Badgers, and their undefeated record is enough to stay in the top spot.
Then-ranked No. 12 Georgia Bulldogs soundly defeated the Tennessee Volunteers, moving the Bulldogs up to No. 10. Tennessee falls to No. 11. The biggest upset of the weekend came from the Kansas Jayhawks, defeating then-ranked No. 6 BYU 17-13. As a result, the BYU Cougars drop to No. 14
The latest controversy surrounding the CFP rankings revolves around strength of schedule. The Indiana Hoosiers are 10-0, but some are criticizing the undefeated Big Ten team because they have yet to face a ranked opponent. In fact, the Hoosiers have yet to face a Big Ten opponent who has a winning record in conference play.
However, that all changes on Saturday as Indiana travels to Columbus, Ohio, to face the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes. The Hoosiers have a chance to respond to the doubters, but the Buckeyes are looking to stamp their ticket to the Big Ten Championship Game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.
There are four teams from the Southeastern Conference ranked in the top 12, all with two losses: No. 11 Tennessee, No. 10 Georgia, No. 9 Ole Miss, and No. 7 Alabama. Many college football fans will argue that the SEC is the best conference and deserves the most teams in the postseason, but there are only so many at-large bids available.
The No. 3 Texas Longhorns currently lead the SEC, and their matchup with No. 15 Texas A&M in the final week of the regular season could be an elimination game for the College Football Playoff. With a few weeks remaining before the CFP Selection Committee chooses the 12-team playoff field, the Week 12 rankings update will not give any final answers.
The top-five teams of Oregon, Ohio State, Texas, Penn State, and Indiana should stay unchanged. Both Alabama and Notre Dame are some of the biggest movers inside the top-10, benefitting from a few upsets,
The Oregon Ducks are currently on a bye week as they prepare to host the Washington Huskies in Autzen Stadium on Nov. 30.
Here are the full College Football Playoff top-25 rankings:
1 Oregon
2 Ohio State
3 Texas
4 Penn State
5 Indiana
6 Notre Dame
7 Alabama
8 Miami
9 Ole Miss
10 Georgia
11 Tennessee
12 Boise State
13 SMU
14 BYU
15 Texas A&M
16 Colorado
17 Clemson
18 South Carolina
19 Army
20 Tulane
21 Arizona State
22 Iowa State
23 Missouri
24 UNLV
25 Illinois
