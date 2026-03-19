Dallas Cowboys Connected To Two Oregon Ducks Stars Early In NFL Draft

The Dallas Cowboys had a representative in Eugene for Oregon's Pro Day and now owner/president/general manager Jerry Jones' team is connected to two Ducks stars early in the 2026 NFL Draft.

The Cowboys select safety Dillon Thieneman with the No. 20 overall pick and then linebacker Bryce Boettcher with the No. 92 pick, per an updated mock draft from PFF.

Why does this matter? Thieneman and Boettcher could be considered "steals" that late in the draft, which would be huge for a Dallas team that is serious about upgrading its defense.

Oregon defensive back Dillon Thieneman speaks with reporters during Oregon football’s Media Day on July 28, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Landing both Thieneman and Boettcher reinforces how trusted Oregon prospects are becoming in draft rooms. And possibly the most exciting part? Both picks fill areas in Dallas where they could realistically contribute right away.

Potential First-Round Pick Dillon Thieneman

A safety like Thieneman elevates a defense right away. He’s a plug-and-play safety with the instincts and playmaking ability to impact the Cowboys’ defense immediately, giving Dallas a potential difference-maker in the secondary from Day 1.

At the NFL Combine, Thieneman shined athletically with a 4.35-second 40-yard dash with a 41-inch vertical jump at 6 feet and 201 pounds.

For Oregon fans, it’s a clear signal that the Ducks are producing NFL-ready defenders across multiple positions, not just skill guys... It's also fun to cheer on former Ducks on Sundays, especially on the Cowboys who are often featured in prime time matchups.

Dillon Thieneman meets with the media at the 2026 NFL Combine. | Clark Wade/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Thieneman transferred to Oregon ahead of the 2025 season after spending two years with the Purdue Boilermakers. He won the starting job on Oregon’s elite defense proving to be a versatile athlete... something he could again do in the NFL.

In 2025, the Ducks ranked No. 4 in the FBS for passing yards allowed, averaging 157.9 per game. Thieneman played in all 15 games with Oregon, finishing the season with 92 total tackles, one sack, five passes defended, and two interceptions.

Thieneman has the profile of someone who can step into meaningful snaps immediately while still having room to grow into a cornerstone piece.

Dallas' big NFL Free Agency signing was safety Jalen Thompson from the Arizona Cardinals, who is on a three-year deal. However, the Cowboys other top safeties are all on a one-year deal... highlighting the need for a future star.

Oregon Ducks Brye Boettcher dallas cowboys nfl draft walk on combine pro day big ten mlb houston astros | Oregon Ducks on S darby winter

Potential Third-Round Pick Bryce Boettcher

Boettcher to the Cowboys would be an incredible fit for a few reasons: athletic ability and unmatched work ethic. Boettcher has sneaky upside as the two-sport athlete delivers range, effort and versatility, which is exactly what the Cowboys ask from their linebackers.

As a former walk-on, Boettcher has the mindset to outperform his draft slot and become a consistent contributor. He’s not just a downhill thumper, he can run, cover and play in space, which keeps him on the field in today’s NFL.

Boettcher developed into the Big Ten’s leading tackler and the Ducks fan favorite was fueled by competition. He hasn’t lost that edge as the NFL Draft approaches, already circling a dream first career tackle that just happens to involve fellow Duck Bo Nix.

"I'd love to tackle Bo Nix as my first tackle," Boettcher said in an exclusive interview with Oregon Ducks On SI reporter Bri Amaranthus.

Oregon inside linebacker Bryce Boettcher competes in the 40-yard dash during Oregon Pro Day on March 17, 2026, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The comment about the former Oregon quarterback, now Denver Broncos star, is delivered with a grin, but it captures the competitive fire that defined his rise in Eugene, where relentless effort and team-first toughness turned an under-the-radar addition into a name fans rallied behind.

Boettcher is unique for another reason... He is a dual-sport standout who was also drafted by the Houston Astros in the 2024 MLB Draft. During his NFL Draft process, Boettcher is fielding just as many questions about baseball as he is about his NFL fit. Yet his answer is clear: football first.

Boettcher’s rise is one of the most impressive in college football, becoming Oregon’s first Burlsworth Trophy winner as the nation’s top former walk-on while leading the Big Ten with 136 tackles in 2025, the most by a Duck since 1979.

What is an NFL team getting If they draft Boettcher?

"I’d say, number one, someone that's all about the team. I think my walk-on background shows that. I've played many years without getting any money, just because of the love of the game. Number two, someone who's relentless and who plays with a lot of passion. I think it's evident in my film and on my tape that I play relentless and with passion," Boettcher told Amaranthus.

"And number three, I'd say physical football player to physical presence. Most physical team always wins in this game, and I feel like I bring that to the team," Boettcher continued.

... Sounds like two Ducks to Dallas could be a great fit.

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