Rays vs. Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Thursday, May 7

The Tampa Bay Rays and Boston Red Sox are both feeling pretty good heading into their four-game set at Fenway Park.

The Rays just swept the Giants and Blue Jays at home, and had a six-game winning streak prior to that with only one loss in between. They’re now 24-12 on the season, but head out on the road where they’re 10-8.

The Red Sox swept a quick three-game road trip in Detroit after losing four of their previous five. They’re still struggling at 16-21 overall, including 6-10 at home.

Who will stay hot on Thursday night?

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Rays vs. Red Sox on Thursday, May 7.

Rays vs. Red Sox Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Rays -1.5 (+155)

Red Sox +1.5 (-189)

Moneyline

Rays -105

Red Sox -122

Total

8.5 (Over -118/Under -102)

Rays vs. Red Sox Probable Pitchers

Rays: Griffin Jax (1-2, 5.14 ERA)

Red Sox: Jake Bennett (1-0, 1.80 ERA)

Griffin Jax started the season in the bullpen and was used as an opener in his last two outings. He went 2.1 and 2.2 innings in those two starts, so he’s not quite fully stretched out yet. He’s been fantastic in that role, though, allowing one hit with one walk and two strikeouts in each of those two starts.

Jake Bennett is set to make his second major-league start after getting the win against Houston in his debut. He went 5 innings with one run on five hits and two walks with three strikeouts.

Rays vs. Red Sox How to Watch

Date: Thursday, May 7

Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Fenway Park

How to Watch (TV): ESPN

Rays record: 24-12

Red Sox record: 16-21

Rays vs. Red Sox Best MLB Prop Bets

Red Sox Best MLB Prop Bet

Wilyer Abreu OVER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (-123)

Wilyer Abreu went 0 for 5 last night in Detroit following his 3 for 4 performance with a home run the night before. He routinely bats in the middle of the Red Sox order, and he’ll be happy to see Jax starting tonight.

Abreu is 2 for 4 with a home run and two RBI against Jax in five plate appearances. He’s also gone OVER 1.5 HRR in over half of his games this season, including in 8 of his last 12 contests.

Rays vs. Red Sox Prediction and Pick

This should be a decent pitching matchup at Fenway Park. Jax is able to give the Rays a few solid innings at the start, and they have a decent enough bullpen, with a 4.19 ERA this season.

Boston’s bullpen has been even better with a 3.31 ERA, the fifth-lowest in the league, and Bennett showed some good signs in his debut last week.

Neither of these offenses have shown much consistency recently, so I’ll go with the UNDER tonight in Boston.

Pick: UNDER 8.5 (-102)

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