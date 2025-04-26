Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks Coach Dan Lanning Gets Rare Shout Out From NFL GM During Draft

Former Oregon Ducks defensive lineman Jordan Burch is joining the Arizona Cardinals after being selected in the third round with the No. 78 pick by Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon. Legendary college coach Nick Saban shared his thoughts on the pick.

Charlie Viehl

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning looks to the clock towards the end of the first half as the Oregon Ducks face the Ohio State Buckeyes Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, in the quarterfinal of the College Football Playoff at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif.
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning looks to the clock towards the end of the first half as the Oregon Ducks face the Ohio State Buckeyes Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, in the quarterfinal of the College Football Playoff at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Former Oregon Ducks defensive lineman Jordan Burch is joining the Arizona Cardinals as the No. 78 pick in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort spoke about drafting Burch, and he gave Oregon coach Dan Lanning a shoutout as part of his explanation.

"(Burch) was a fun guy to watch this year. That Oregon defense was really a good group to watch. Dan Lanning's done a great job with those guys out there. They did a great job and Jordan certainly was a beneficiary of that, and he took advantage of his opportunities," said Ossenfort.

Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort speaks about Walter Nolen during a news conference inside the Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort speaks about Walter Nolen during a news conference inside the Arizona Cardinals training facility on April 24, 2025, in Tempe. / Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Burch is the third pick of Arizona's draft class that includes three elite defenders. Burch joins Cardinals first round pick, former Ole Miss Rebels defensive lineman Walter Nolen and second round pick, former Michigan Wolverines defensive back Will Johnson.

Ossenfort also spoke about what Burch brings to the Cardinals defense after the third round of the draft.

"Kind of a unique guy. Big for an outside linebacker. Size, length. Doesn't actually look like an outside linebacker, looks more like an interior player, but has some unique athleticism and had a productive year this year at Oregon," said Ossenfort.

The Cardinals decided to address the defensive line in the first and third round, and Burch brings a versatility and athleticism to the defense in Arizona. Legendary coach Nick Saban complimented the pick during the draft.

ESPN College Gameday analyst Nick Saban before the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Ohio State Buckeyes
Jan 10, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; ESPN College Gameday analyst Nick Saban before the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Ohio State Buckeyes at AT&T Stadium. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

"I you know, I think this guy's kind of a hybrid guy. Can play defensive end, can play outside linebacker. I think his best football is ahead of him. I talked to Dan Lanning, he played a lot more physical this year. You know, he can turn speed to power, this guy can play over a tackle, but I think eventually you move the guy inside as a pass rusher in the NFL. I really like this guy's athleticism," said Saban.

This year's draft has especially shown the premium that teams place on defensive linemen, specifically those that can rush the passer. Burch has shown that he is a prospect that can be effective defending the run while also getting after the quarterback.

Originally a South Carolina Gamecock, Burch transferred to Oregon and played two seasons for Ducks coach Dan Lanning. In 2023, Burch finished the year with three sacks and eight tackles for loss, making his presence known for opposing offenses. In 2024, alongside Pittsburgh Steelers' first round pick Derrick Harmon and Matayo Uiagalelei on Oregon's defensive line, Burch had a career year.

Oregon defensive end Jordan Burch during the Oregon football’s Pro Day Tuesday, March 18, 2025, at the Moshofsky Center
Oregon defensive end Jordan Burch during the Oregon football’s Pro Day Tuesday, March 18, 2025, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

MORE: Pittsburgh Steelers Draft Derrick Harmon Over Shedeur Sanders: 5 Facts About Disruptive Lineman

MORE: No. 1 Overall Recruit Jackson Cantwell To Commit To Georgia Bulldogs Over Oregon Ducks?

MORE: Pittsburgh Steelers Draft Derrick Harmon On Emotional Night: Mother On Life Support

In his final season of college football, Burch totaled 8.5 sacks and 11 tackles for loss, and he missed four games with a knee injury. Lanning and the Ducks showed off his athleticism, calling up a fake punt for Burch against Maryland deep in the Ducks' own territory. Burch picked up the first down, rushing for 36 yards on the play.

Lanning spoke about Burch and what he brought to the Ducks defense during the regular season.

“Just his size and athleticism. God doesn’t make a lot of people that look like Jordan Burch. When people see him, they’re surprised to hear he’s really 300 pounds because he looks really good at his size," said Lanning. "But he plays like a beast on the field, with relentless effort, and the fact that we have great depth and several guys that can play edge positions for us, it allows us to make sure that when he’s on the field he’s fresh, and a fresh Jordan Burch is really dangerous."

Burch had to wait until the 78th pick to hear his name called, but it is now time to get to work with the Cardinals.

feed

Published |Modified
Charlie Viehl
CHARLIE VIEHL

Charlie Viehl is a Boston College graduate and is an Oregon Ducks and USC Trojans beat reporter for On SI. A native of Pasadena, California, he covered sports across Los Angeles while at Loyola High School and edited the Gabelli Presidential Scholars Program’s magazine at BC. While pursuing a career in sports journalism, he is also a lifelong musician. He is excited to bring his passion for storytelling and sports to fans of college athletics.

Home/Football