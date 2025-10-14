Dan Lanning Provides Injury Update Receiver Kyler Kasper After Indiana Loss
The No. 8 Oregon Ducks look to rebound from their 20-30 Autzen Stadium loss against the No. 3 Indiana Hoosiers with a road trip out east to face the Rutgers Scarlet Knights for the first time in program history.
Before the trip, coach Dan Lanning gave an update on an Oregon veteran that won't see the field for the rest of the season: redshirt junior wide receiver Kyler Kasper. Kasper was listed as "out for the season" prior to Oregon's loss to Indiana.
"Yeah, he had an injury to his foot, and ended up having surgery on that, so he won't be available for us, unfortunately," Lanning said during his weekly pregame press conference.
Kasper's History of Injuries
Unfortunately for Kasper, this isn't the first time the Duck has sat out the season with a foot injury. During the 2024 season, Kasper had just one reception for 21 yards against the Idaho Vandals (Oregon's first game of the 2024 season) before bowing out of the season due to metatarsal injuries to both his feet.
Kasper later got surgery that year to attempt to correct the injuries in his feet, and returned for the 2025 Oregon spring game to a serviceable performance.
Kasper joins redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Bryce Boulton on the "out for the season" list. Boulton did not appear in any games his freshman (2023) or redshirt sophomore year (2024).
Did Kasper Have a Chance at Making an Impact This Year?
With senior wide receiver Evan Stewart confirmed to miss a large portion of the season before it even started with a torn patellar tendon, there was a belief that Kasper may have more chances to prove himself on the field for Oregon.
This season, Kasper put up two receptions for 51 yards, and appeared in three games for the Ducks (Montana State, Northwestern, and Oregon State).
Standing at 6'6, and 212 lbs, it might be curious for Duck fans why the Chandler, Arizona native hasn't been the main jump ball target on the field for Oregon. However, it appears the Ducks mainly employ a healthy Kasper to be a decoy on the field in short yard and goal line situations, as most of his targets are out routes with few looks downfield.
For the wide receiver room, it's important to note that Stewart, Jack Ressler, and Dillon Gresham have missed all six of Oregon's games, but none of these receivers are marked as out for the season.
Dorian Brew Makes His Return
Another Duck discussed about in regards to injury status was freshman defensive back Dorian Brew. Though Brew was not listed on Oregon's availability report before the game, the Conroe, Texas native has yet to see the field for the Ducks.
Brew was spotted pregame against Indiana warming up with the team.
"Working every day. Yeah, he's working every day, and he's able to practice for us now. He's doing more for us. So excited to continue to see him develop," Lanning said.
Looking ahead to Rutgers, it seems like the Ducks will enter their next Big Ten showdown in a healthy spot overall for the team.