Ducks Digest

Dan Lanning Provides Injury Update Receiver Kyler Kasper After Indiana Loss

Following the Oregon Ducks' longest winning streak in the NCAA being broken by the Indiana Hoosiers' first top-five road win in program history, coach Dan Lanning shares the current injury status of wide receiver Kyler Kasper.

Ally Osborne

dan lanning oregon ducks injury big ten indiana hoosiers autzen stadium dante moore dakorien moore rutgers scarlet knights road game
dan lanning oregon ducks injury big ten indiana hoosiers autzen stadium dante moore dakorien moore rutgers scarlet knights road game / oregon ducks on si jake bunn
In this story:

The No. 8 Oregon Ducks look to rebound from their 20-30 Autzen Stadium loss against the No. 3 Indiana Hoosiers with a road trip out east to face the Rutgers Scarlet Knights for the first time in program history.

Before the trip, coach Dan Lanning gave an update on an Oregon veteran that won't see the field for the rest of the season: redshirt junior wide receiver Kyler Kasper. Kasper was listed as "out for the season" prior to Oregon's loss to Indiana.

"Yeah, he had an injury to his foot, and ended up having surgery on that, so he won't be available for us, unfortunately," Lanning said during his weekly pregame press conference.

Combat Duck Kyler Kasper, right, pulls down a pass reception ahead of Fighting Duck Ify Obidegwu during the second half.
Combat Duck Kyler Kasper, right, pulls down a pass reception ahead of Fighting Duck Ify Obidegwu during the second half. / Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Kasper's History of Injuries

Unfortunately for Kasper, this isn't the first time the Duck has sat out the season with a foot injury. During the 2024 season, Kasper had just one reception for 21 yards against the Idaho Vandals (Oregon's first game of the 2024 season) before bowing out of the season due to metatarsal injuries to both his feet.

Kasper later got surgery that year to attempt to correct the injuries in his feet, and returned for the 2025 Oregon spring game to a serviceable performance.

Kasper joins redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Bryce Boulton on the "out for the season" list. Boulton did not appear in any games his freshman (2023) or redshirt sophomore year (2024).

Oregon Ducks wide receiver Kyler Kasper hauls in a pass as the Oregon Ducks host the Idaho Vandals Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024 at
Oregon Ducks wide receiver Kyler Kasper hauls in a pass as the Oregon Ducks host the Idaho Vandals Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Did Kasper Have a Chance at Making an Impact This Year?

With senior wide receiver Evan Stewart confirmed to miss a large portion of the season before it even started with a torn patellar tendon, there was a belief that Kasper may have more chances to prove himself on the field for Oregon.

This season, Kasper put up two receptions for 51 yards, and appeared in three games for the Ducks (Montana State, Northwestern, and Oregon State).

Standing at 6'6, and 212 lbs, it might be curious for Duck fans why the Chandler, Arizona native hasn't been the main jump ball target on the field for Oregon. However, it appears the Ducks mainly employ a healthy Kasper to be a decoy on the field in short yard and goal line situations, as most of his targets are out routes with few looks downfield.

For the wide receiver room, it's important to note that Stewart, Jack Ressler, and Dillon Gresham have missed all six of Oregon's games, but none of these receivers are marked as out for the season.

Fighting Duck Jahlil Florence, left, strips the ball away from Combat Duck Kyler Kasper during the second half at Autzen Stad
Fighting Duck Jahlil Florence, left, strips the ball away from Combat Duck Kyler Kasper during the second half at Autzen Stadium on April 26 during the spring game. / Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

MORE: Indiana Coach Curt Cignetti Doesn't Hold Back After Upset Of Oregon Ducks


MORE: Oregon Coach Dan Lanning Takes Share Of Blame For Indiana's Historic Win Over Ducks

MORE: Oregon Ducks Quarterback Dante Moore Reveals What Went Wrong In Loss To Indiana

MORE: Biggest Winners, Losers From Oregon’s Loss Against Indiana

Dorian Brew Makes His Return

Another Duck discussed about in regards to injury status was freshman defensive back Dorian Brew. Though Brew was not listed on Oregon's availability report before the game, the Conroe, Texas native has yet to see the field for the Ducks.

Brew was spotted pregame against Indiana warming up with the team.

"Working every day. Yeah, he's working every day, and he's able to practice for us now. He's doing more for us. So excited to continue to see him develop," Lanning said.

Looking ahead to Rutgers, it seems like the Ducks will enter their next Big Ten showdown in a healthy spot overall for the team.

feed

Published
Ally Osborne
ALLY OSBORNE

A reporter for Oregon Ducks on SI, Ally Osborne is a born and raised Oregonian. She graduated from the University of Oregon's School of Journalism and Communications in 2021 after interning for the Oregon Sports Network with experience working on live sporting broadcasts for ESPN, FOX Sports, the PAC 12 Network, and Runnerspace. Osborne continued her career in Bend, Oregon as a broadcast reporter in 2021 for Central Oregon Daily News while writing for Oregon Ducks on SI. Since then, Osborne is entering her third season reporting for the publication and is frequently the on-site reporter for home games at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. She is currently the host of lifestyle shows "Everyday Northwest" and "Tower Talk Live" for KOIN 6 News in Portland, Oregon. Osborne also works as a sports reporter for KOIN 6's "Game On" sports department. In her free time, Osborne is an avid graphic designer, making art commissions for athletes across her home state. Osborne's designs have even become tattoos for a few Duck athletes.

Home/Football