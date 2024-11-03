Denver Broncos' Bo Nix Catches First NFL Touchdown vs. Baltimore Ravens on Trick Play
Former Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix showed off his receiving skills on Sunday when his Broncos took on the Ravens. Nix and the Broncos lost to Baltimore 41-10. Nix's receiving score was Denver's only touchdown of the game.
On 4th down and goal in the second quarter, the Broncos ran the “Philly Special." Wide receiver Courtland Sutton toss a two-yard pass to Nix in the end zone to get Denver on the board.
Nix finished the game with 223 passing yards and an interception in addition to the receiving touchdown.
Bo Nix…the Wide Receiver??
Bo Nix hauled in his first career NFL touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens. Oregon Ducks fans have seen this story before.
In 2022 when the Ducks went to Boulder to play the Colorado Buffaloes, Nix hauled in an 18-yard touchdown pass from running back Bucky Irving. Bucky Irving is now in the backfield for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Bo Nix Finding His Groove in the NFL
Denver Broncos rookie quarterback Bo Nix had a tough start to his first season as a pro. The Broncos opened the season by losing their first two games to the Seattle Seahawks and Pittsburgh Steelers. Nix struggled in each of these games passing.
Since then, Nix and the Broncos have been playing a lot better. Going into Sunday’s game against the Ravens, Denver had a record of 5-3.
Nix entered Sunday with 1,530 passing yards, eight passing touchdowns, and five interceptions. An aspect of Nix’s game that many weren’t familiar with was his scramble ability. Nix has rushed for 259 yards and 4 touchdowns.
There has been clear progress shown from Nix, the No. 12 overall pick in the 2024 draft, as the season has chugged along. The Broncos now find themselves in a position where a playoff appearance is very much a possibility. For a team that hasn't been in a playoff game since the 2015-2016 season, a wild card berth would be a huge accomplishment.
