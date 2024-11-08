Denver Broncos' Bo Nix on Connection with Receiver Troy Franklin: 'Overthinking It'
When Oregon Ducks fans look at some of the faces on the Denver Broncos this year, they’re validated in calling this squad the “Denver Ducks.” Several former Oregon athletes make up the offense for the Broncos, including quarterback Bo Nix and wide receiver Troy Franklin. In fact, during the 2024 NFL Draft, Broncos’ coach Sean Payton traded up for Franklin with the No. 102 overall pick at the request of Nix, hoping the spark-flying connection from college would translate to the big leagues.
Unfortunately, it seems Nix and Franklin are hot and cold in their rookie years, with three major targets to Franklin being missed so far this season. One of those missed opportunities came last week when the Broncos faced the Ravens. Nix overthrew a pass to Franklin during the second quarter by at least 5 yards on a fourth down. The Broncos lost 41-10 on the road, bringing their record to 5-4 and 3rd in the AFC West.
“I think with me and him right now, it’s just a level of overthinking it a little bit I think,” Nix said in a recent media availability for the Broncos before they face the Kansas City Chiefs. “The pressure and the ambition of, ‘We’ve already done it. We have to do it again. It should be easy for us.’ That’s not the case.”
In both athlete’s senior years, Franklin caught 14 touchdown passes from Nix, which is a school record for single season receiving touchdowns. Franklin also broke the single season total yards record at 1,383, and most games with over 100 yards at eight. In 2023, Franklin caught 81 passes, mostly from Nix.
Against the Ravens, Nix went 19-33 in passing, gaining 223 yards without a single touchdown. Franklin caught one of four targets for 19 total yards.
This season, Franklin has 14 receptions of 27 targets throughout the eight games he’s hit the turf. Almost half of the passes from Nix to Franklin are incomplete this season, something that would have been unheard of just a year ago in college. None of these numbers compare to the record smashing statistic both athletes were known to create together: Why?
“You’re going against different guys,” Nix said. “You’re playing in a different system. You’re thinking a little bit too much.”
Perhaps the escalation in talent from the PAC-12 could be influencing the chemistry of these two former Ducks. There’s also the personal adjustment to play in the league, which Nix and Franklin are obviously still getting used to. Overthinking a once solid quarterback and receiver connection due to elevated talent on opposing defenses sniffing out routes and nerves of being at the height of competition in an athlete’s first year could certainly cause a rift, a rift both former Ducks are working to overcome.
Franklin has shown strong performances in practice along with flashes of his former chemistry with Nix, and with former starting receiver Josh Reynolds on injury reserve for the time being, it’ll be interesting to see if the Franklin and Nix connection can mend.
“I’m also not going to make excuses. We have to hit them when they’re open. We practice well. We do a good job of making sure we get the reps in practice, and I think it’s only a matter of time before the explosives and the big ones are being hit again,” Nix said.
The Broncos travel to Arrowhead Stadium to take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. Kick off is at 10am.
