Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Earns One-Year Contract Extension Worth $9.4 Million
The No. 1 Oregon Ducks remain undefeated thanks to a 39-18 victory over the unranked Maryland Terrapins in Autzen Stadium on Saturday night.
The win was momentous for many reasons: the Ducks improve to 10-0 for the first time since 2012 and third time in school history. Oregon is one of the four remaining undefeated teams in the FBS joining 10-0 Indiana, 8-0 BYU and 9-0 Army. Oregon is now 9-1 all-time when ranked No. 1 in the nation.
However, arguably the biggest triumph of the night comes in regards to Oregon coach Dan Lanning.
Oregon reached 10 wins, which gives Lanning an automatic one-year contract extension. The added year on his contract, through January 2031, is reported to be worth a total of $9.4 million.
A win for Lanning and also a big win for Oregon, which has experienced great success during the Lanning era. Since the start of 2022, Lanning is tied for second among active FBS head coaches in both wins (32) and win percentage (.861).
Notable, Lanning cooks at home. With a 6-0 start in Autzen Stadium in 2024, Oregon is now 17-1 under Lanning in Eugene.
Lanning led the Ducks to a 10-3 record in his debut season in 2022 before improving with a 12-2 record in 2023. Lanning became the third UO head coach to reach at least 22 wins in his first two seasons, and his 31 wins are tied with Chip Kelly for the most by an Oregon head coach through his first 36 games.
The Ducks football team has a target on their back. However, they have a steadfast leader at the top.
When rumors swirled that Lanning was considering taking the Alabama head coaching job after legendary coach Nick Saban retired, Lanning shut it down quickly.
“The reality is… the grass is not always greener,” Lanning said. “In fact, the grass is damn green in Eugene.”
Coach Lanning earn a third such extension if Oregon wins 10 games in any season through 2030-31.
Saban has expressed that he appreciates Lanning's coaching approach.
"I like Oregon because they've played with the most consistency of any team this entire season," Saban said before Oregon beat Maryland. "The Ducks are 11th in offense, they're 11th in defense, so they play complementary football."
"But I like Dan Lanning's approach," Saban continued. "He's not about just winning the game. He's about defeating the other team. He called timeout at Michigan to let his team know that we've defeated these guys and the stadium's empty. That's the mindset that I like in the team."
More incentives ahead for Lanning if the Ducks make the first-ever 12-team College Football Playoff.
If Oregon reaches the first round of the playoffs, Lanning can earn $150,000. A quarterfinal game could add an additional $200,000 while a semi-final appearance is worth $250,000. A spot in the National Championship game pays $500,000. Lastly, if coach Lanning can claim Oregon’s first football national championship, his annual salary will increase by $500,000 for the following year and all subsequent years of the contract.
Next up, Lanning and the Ducks hit the road to face Wisconsin on Saturday, Nov. 16 at 4:30 p.m. PT.
MORE: What Pat McAfee Said About Oregon Ducks Coach Dan Lanning’s Viral Motivation Tactic
MORE: Nick Saban, Kirk Herbstreit, Pat McAfee Detail Why Oregon Ducks, Dan Lanning Are Elite
MORE: Miami Dolphins' Jevon Holland Offers Advice To Oregon Ducks Before Maryland Game
MORE: Oregon Ducks vs. Maryland Injury Report: Tez Johnson Out, Gary Bryant Jr. Returning?
MORE: How to Watch Oregon Ducks vs. Maryland Terrapins: Preview, Prediction, TV Channel
MORE: Oregon Ducks Recruiting: Nation's No. 2 Overall Recruit Visiting Eugene For Maryland
MORE: Texas Longhorns' Johntay Cook To Transfer: Oregon Ducks, Georgia, Ole Miss Interested
MORE: Oregon Ducks Dillon Gabriel Close to Breaking Another NCAA Record
MORE: Ohio State's Ryan Day: Defense Had To 'Start From Scratch’ After Oregon Ducks Loss
MORE: Oregon Ducks Fans Color To Wear vs. Maryland Terrapins In Autzen Stadium