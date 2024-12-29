Denver Broncos' Bo Nix Reacts to Overtime Cincinnati Bengals Loss, NFL Playoffs
Former Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos took on the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday afternoon. It was a huge battle between teams fighting for the final AFC Playoff Spot. The Bengals outlasted the Broncos in an overtime thriller 30-24.
Bo Nix spoke after the game about the heartbreaking loss.
Bo Nix: “We Had Our Opportunities and We Just Didn’t Finish”
The Denver Broncos were given extra life in this game but weren’t able to capitalize. Nix and Marvin Mims Jr. connected on two massive touchdowns in the fourth quarter, but weren’t able to get anything going in the overtime period.
“We had our opportunities and we just didn’t finish,” Nix said.
Nix was asked if he would have liked for them to go for the two point conversion following the Marvin Mims Jr. touchdown with eight seconds to go in the game.
“Well me, I have no decision making, so I’m trying to go for two. At the end of the day, that’s not always the wisest decision,” Nix said. “I definitely want the ball and the chance to win but we had a chance in overtime to do that and I missed that one. It was a good decision by us to kick and go to overtime.”
Bo Nix and Broncos Fall Short in Cincinnati
The Denver Broncos fell to the Cincinnati Bengals 30-24 in overtime. Nix had a mixed bag with some great throws but also left out some opportunity on the table. The highlight of the game from Nix was a bomb 51-yard touchdown pass to Marin Mims Jr. to tie the game up in the 4th quarter. The ball was in the air for 67 yards and was the longest completion in the NFL this season per Benjamin Solak on X.
Following a Nix interception that resulted in a Bengals touchdown to take the lead at 24-17, Nix led the Broncos down the field and connected with Mims again for a 25-yard touchdown that cut the lead to 24-23. Sean Payton elected to tie the game at 24 with an extra point instead of going for two and the win.
The overtime period was a struggle for the Broncos offense. They had multiple opportunities to get points put ended up punting on both drives. Denver got lucky on the 2nd Bengal drive that ended with a Bengals missing a game winning field goal off the upright.
Nix and Broncos got the ball back again needing only a field goal to win. They also could have picked up a couple first downs and ran out the clock to preserve a tie. Denver only needed a tie or win to clinch a playoff berth.
The Broncos went three and out and gave the ball right back to Joe Burrow and Bengals, who promptly marched down the field and walked it off with a Tee Higgins touchdown. The Broncos now will likely have to win next week against the Kansas City Chiefs to make the playoffs. Luckily for Denver, the Chiefs clinched the No. 1 overall seed already so they may sit their starters. The Broncos still control their destiny leasing into Week 18.
